Traverse City, MI

From Traverse City To CBS Sunday Morning: Local Workshop About Bridging Political Divide Lands On National TV

A year ago, as the United States marked 20 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, headlines juxtaposed the current state of the nation to the way things were in the wake of that tragic day. “After 9/11, a moment of national unity. Then, quickly, more and new divisions,” read the title of a piece published by the Washington Post one year ago today. Those divisions are the core topic of a segment that will air next week as part of the CBS Sunday Morning show. The twist? The segment features footage from a recent workshop session held right here in Traverse City, which focused on fostering constructive and respectful dialogue between people on both sides of the political aisle.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
rtands.com

Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan

A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
MANISTEE, MI
MLive

DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Postcard from the Pines: Fire!!

Fire is no stranger to Marion. It remade the look of our town a couple of times and has selectively changed every neighborhood at some time in our history. The fire whistle struck fear in the hearts of Marionites as long as we had one. Today, fire rarely rears its...
MARION, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
News Break
Politics
UpNorthLive.com

Recall election announced in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials in Roscommon County have announced a recall election after receiving enough valid signatures from residents. The recall involves the Richfield Township Supervisor John Bawol, Cler Greg Watt and Treasuer Terri Hidey. The language for the petition was approved in May. The election will be...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City DDA Looks at State Street as a Two-Way Street

The Traverse City DDA wants to a make some of its downtown one-way streets open to two-way traffic. The DDA is looking at a plan for turning State Street over to cars traveling in both directions. It’s been a discussion for several years – and they even experimented with the idea before. It’s also rooted in history.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

2022 Ironman triathlon grinds competitors

FRANKFORT — The 2022 Ironman triathlon competition swept through the town of Frankfort on Sept. 11. Competitors pushed their physical and mental limits, competing in 70.3 miles of swimming, biking and running. Here are the top finishers from Sunday's event. Men's Results. Todd Buckingham (4:02:32) Derek Stone (4:05:21) Andrew...
FRANKFORT, MI
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

