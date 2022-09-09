Read full article on original website
Experts Reach Verdict On 'Unusual' Large Black Cat Roaming Michigan
A photograph of the unusual feline was taken last month.
rtands.com
Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan
A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
Charlevoix Trying to Bring More Foot Traffic to Downtown Through Prize Drawing
A local community is trying something new to attract more foot traffic to their downtown. Back in 2020, Governor Gretchen Whitmer with the Michigan Downtown Association declared the fourth Saturday of September as Downtown Day. This was to bring much needed attention to small businesses during the pandemic. Now, Charlevoix has decided to have a little fun.
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Postcard from the Pines: Fire!!
Fire is no stranger to Marion. It remade the look of our town a couple of times and has selectively changed every neighborhood at some time in our history. The fire whistle struck fear in the hearts of Marionites as long as we had one. Today, fire rarely rears its...
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
MITCH VOSBURG: Frankfort faces adversity for the first time
Sports reporter Mitch Vosburg shares his one glaring thought after Frankfort's Week 3 loss to St. Ignace
UpNorthLive.com
Recall election announced in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials in Roscommon County have announced a recall election after receiving enough valid signatures from residents. The recall involves the Richfield Township Supervisor John Bawol, Cler Greg Watt and Treasuer Terri Hidey. The language for the petition was approved in May. The election will be...
Traverse City DDA Looks at State Street as a Two-Way Street
The Traverse City DDA wants to a make some of its downtown one-way streets open to two-way traffic. The DDA is looking at a plan for turning State Street over to cars traveling in both directions. It’s been a discussion for several years – and they even experimented with the idea before. It’s also rooted in history.
Unlicensed driver with half-empty bottle of rum arrested on Northern Michigan highway: cops
A Cadillac woman was arrested last week after authorities say she was caught driving drunk on the highway with out a license and with an open bottle of liquor in the car.
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
Police identify woman killed in Mason County crash that injured 4 others
MASON COUNTY, MI – A Mason County woman was killed and four others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Sept. 11, on the U.S. 31 bypass at Johnson Road. Lori Nicole Henkhaus, 36, of Fountain, died at the scene of the 11:40 a.m. crash in Mason County’s Amber Township, Sheriff Kim Cole said.
Part of M-119 Washed Out in Harbor Springs Due to Heavy Rainfall
A state road in Emmet County is closed due to some significant erosion following heavy rains over Labor Day weekend. MDOT says M-119 is closed in Harbor Springs due to heavy rainfall that washed out the shoulder of the road. That makes it unsafe for traffic, so MDOT will make emergency repairs.
recordpatriot.com
2022 Ironman triathlon grinds competitors
FRANKFORT — The 2022 Ironman triathlon competition swept through the town of Frankfort on Sept. 11. Competitors pushed their physical and mental limits, competing in 70.3 miles of swimming, biking and running. Here are the top finishers from Sunday's event. Men's Results. Todd Buckingham (4:02:32) Derek Stone (4:05:21) Andrew...
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
