elisportsnetwork.com

ESN preview: Sumner girls soccer looks to stay unbeaten, hosts Union Tuesday

The Sumner Spartans girls soccer program is off to a fast 2-0 start, and look to stay unbeaten in the early 2022 season as they host the Union Titans in a non-conference tilt on Tuesday. Long-time Spartans head coach Robi Turley is in her 18th season at the helm and the Spartans this season are aiming for to qualify for the WIAA state tournament for the 14th year in a row.
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Tumwater edges North Kitsap in Defensive Slugfest

(Tumwater, WA) The Tumwater Thunderbirds had to replace a huge portion of their starters from last year’s state 2nd place team and it remains a work in progress especially on offense. But the traditional stout defense will always keep the T-Birds in the game and make them contenders. Tumwater...
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Timberline slips past Eastmont

The Big 9 meets the SSC in non-league football Friday night at South Sound Stadium in Lacey. Eastmont came in 0-1 after a frustrating14-13 loss to Mead to open the season. Timberline was also 0-1 after dropping their opener to Kelso 23-7. Eastmont got the ball first and the Wildcats...
Tacoma Daily Index

Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.

A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
townandtourist.com

30 Top Black-Owned Restaurants In Seattle, WA (Picked by a Local!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When you’re in Seattle, there’s somewhere good to eat on nearly every block. It has been ranked as one of the top 10 cities in America for foodies and black-owned restaurants are an essential part of Seattle’s food scene. This community stays true to flavorful recipes, fresh ingredients, and great hospitality. So, what are the best black-owned restaurants in Seattle?
Crosscut

How some low-income buyers can afford a home in pricey Seattle

Shavon Jones’s housing story has a happy ending. The mother of five owns her home in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. She has an easy commute to her job at a homeless-services nonprofit. Her kids have a short trip to school in the morning. She has, in her words, a sense of peace that comes from knowing it’s her family’s own home and nobody can take it from them.
travellemming.com

Is Seattle Safe in 2022? (Honest Info From a Local)

If you want to visit the Emerald City, asking yourself ‘is Seattle safe?’ is an important question. Between the pandemic, crime statistics, and media portrayals, there’s a lot of information to sift through to get to the truth about Seattle’s safety. This applies to both visitors and potential residents.
q13fox.com

State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
kentreporter.com

Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
KHQ Right Now

Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
thurstontalk.com

2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

Are you ready for beer, the Chicken Dance and more bratwurst that you can eat? It’s Oktoberfest! Time to celebrate with some fun events that will have you dancing and drinking all night. Maybe you just want a place to pick up some great German food. We have that too. Here is where to celebrate 2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
