Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
RCPD: Suspect used personal info to change direct deposit
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged identity theft in Manhattan. Just before 10a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for identity theft in the 100 block of Courthouse Plaza. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Kansas State Bank reported an unknown suspect used...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 12
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Jefferson, Brion Cornell; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Interfere with...
Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
Hit-and-run leads to arrest of ‘aggressor’ in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who initially was thought to be the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Geary County has been arrested following an investigation by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 9 deputies went to the 7200 block of Rockwood Drive in Milford after being dispatched for a hit-and-run. According […]
1350kman.com
Manhattan man tackled and punched by unknown group of males
A Manhattan man was the victim of an assault early Sunday morning. According to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report, police responded to a report of battery after a 23-year-old man was attacked around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 10th and Thurston Street. The victim reported that...
Suspect sought after coworkers battered at home in Salina
SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for a known suspect in the battering of three people at a southwest Salina residence early Tuesday. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of people being battered, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. All persons involved in the incident work together and had gone to a local bar after work, he said. They then went to the residence of a co-worker.
WIBW
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him wielding machetes outside a South Topeka gas station. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Kwik Shop at 45th and Topeka Blvd. just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, with reports of a disturbance. It had been reported a man was disturbing customers with two machetes.
WIBW
Manhattan man sent to hospital after group tackled, beat him
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was sent to the hospital after a group of men tackled and beat him early Sunday morning. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the intersection of N 10th and Thurston St. with reports of a battery.
KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
Kan. man jailed for alleged drug possession after traffic stop, chase
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop and pursuit. Just before noon Friday, sheriff's deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on West Mackenzie Street near 4th Street in White City, according to a media release. Deputies cited the driver identified as Dennis...
KVOE
Area, state law enforcement agencies investigating after alleged domestic incident leads to self-inflicted wound in Chase County
Chase County deputies are investigating after an alleged domestic incident led to the discovery of a dead person inside a Cottonwood Falls home. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh says deputies responded to the 100 block of Maple shortly before 1 am Sunday, along with troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Authorities were trying to make contact with the suspect when they heard a single gunshot inside the home.
Juvenile jailed after hit-and-run prompted lockdown at Kan. school
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a juvenile suspect following a crash that temporarily locked down a high school. Just after 8a.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a hit and run crash at the intersection of SW Western Avenue and SW Munson Avenue, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
LJWORLD
Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case
A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
3-car crash reported in Central Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three cars are involved in a car crash in Central Topeka. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a car crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Monday for the area of southwest 21st Street and southwest Randolph Avenue. A 27 News reporter at the scene said that one vehicle looks to have struck […]
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 9/9/22
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 9600 block of Windy Hill Rd. off of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on September 8, 2022, around 12:15 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found an ATV driven by Steven Salzman, 62, of Leonardville had hit a Riley County Fire District #1 apparatus while driving through the area of a brush fire they were responding to. Salzman was transported to Via Christi for treatment of non-life-threatening facial and leg injuries.
WIBW
Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
