Ohio State-Wisconsin kick time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on WSYX on Sept. 24, it was announced Monday. The Big Ten rivals will square off at Ohio Stadium in the Buckeyes' fourth straight home game to open the season. (Story continues below the tweet)
Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Payer of the Week following the Buckeyes' 45-12 win over Arkansas State Saturday. The sophomore caught three touchdown passes, becoming the second wide received in Ohio State history to catch three...
Where are they now: Former Buckeye, now Arkansas St staff, returns to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a simpler time on The Football Fever. In 2006 - the show had only 2 anchors in the studio, and former Ohio State Safety Rob Harley joined Clay Hall on the road. Now, Harley is returning to the shoe. This time as the...
BANKSYLAND coming to Columbus for 3 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The international BANKSYLAND exhibition is coming to Columbus for three days this month!. You can catch this incredible art experience on September 16, 17, and 18. The first-ever Columbus exhibit will feature over 80 pieces and installations; including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks,...
Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
Spectrum holding Columbus virtual hiring event for field technician positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Spectrum is holding a virtual hiring event to fill field technician positions in the Columbus area. Those interested have to register beforehand. The company said it is scheduling virtual interviews for Sept. 15 and will make same-day offers for these openings. Spectrum lists 600 open positions across its 41-state service area.
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute another $20 million for rent, utility assistance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large amount of money is available for renters who have experienced a loss of income from the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of losing housing in the city of Columbus. The city of Columbus and Franklin County authorized the distribution of another $20...
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
Woman killed in northeast Columbus hit-skip
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 37-year-old woman is dead following a hit-skip in northeast Columbus Sunday night. The crash happened near Morse Road and Dunbridge Street just after 8:30 p.m. Police said an unknown vehicle was driving east on Morse Road when Alexis Wolfe attempted to cross the street....
A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
PAW Patrol Live! show coming to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Live! is coming to the Ohio Theatre in 2023. The live performance based on the animated preschool series begins touring in 2023 with a stop in Columbus slated for April 7-9. "Heroes Unite" marks the third touring collaboration between Nickelodeon and Star...
Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
Suspect caught on camera breaking and entering at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An unknown suspect was caught on camera breaking into a ZAGG store at East Town Center. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on July 31, 2022, police said. Police said they are not sure how the suspect was able to enter through the front door...
Men charged after Short North beating leaves man in coma with brain bleed, skull fractures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police charged two men they say knocked out a man and punched him in the head while unconscious outside a Short North bar. Police are searching for both men. On Labor Day, Officers responded outside Julep Bar at 1014 N. High St. around 2:30...
Police searching for suspects accused of breaking, entering Millennium Community School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into an east Columbus school in July. Officers said two people broke into the Millennium Community School located along Refugee Road on July 24. The suspects stole items from inside the school and damaged several things...
Police looking to identify men in Short North beating that left victim critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released a video Monday showing two men knocking another man unconscious and hitting him on the ground in the Short North on Labor Day. UPDATE | Men charged after Short North beating leaves man in coma with brain bleed, skull fractures. Police said...
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a west Columbus convenience store over the weekend!. The winning ticket totaled $2 million and was an auto-pick. It was purchased at the Duchess located at 4100 West Broad Street. According to the Ohio Lottery, the winning Powerball...
Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
