Columbus, OH

Ohio State-Wisconsin kick time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on WSYX on Sept. 24, it was announced Monday. The Big Ten rivals will square off at Ohio Stadium in the Buckeyes' fourth straight home game to open the season. (Story continues below the tweet)
Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Payer of the Week following the Buckeyes' 45-12 win over Arkansas State Saturday. The sophomore caught three touchdown passes, becoming the second wide received in Ohio State history to catch three...
BANKSYLAND coming to Columbus for 3 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The international BANKSYLAND exhibition is coming to Columbus for three days this month!. You can catch this incredible art experience on September 16, 17, and 18. The first-ever Columbus exhibit will feature over 80 pieces and installations; including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks,...
Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
Spectrum holding Columbus virtual hiring event for field technician positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Spectrum is holding a virtual hiring event to fill field technician positions in the Columbus area. Those interested have to register beforehand. The company said it is scheduling virtual interviews for Sept. 15 and will make same-day offers for these openings. Spectrum lists 600 open positions across its 41-state service area.
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
Woman killed in northeast Columbus hit-skip

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 37-year-old woman is dead following a hit-skip in northeast Columbus Sunday night. The crash happened near Morse Road and Dunbridge Street just after 8:30 p.m. Police said an unknown vehicle was driving east on Morse Road when Alexis Wolfe attempted to cross the street....
A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
PAW Patrol Live! show coming to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Live! is coming to the Ohio Theatre in 2023. The live performance based on the animated preschool series begins touring in 2023 with a stop in Columbus slated for April 7-9. "Heroes Unite" marks the third touring collaboration between Nickelodeon and Star...
Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
Suspect caught on camera breaking and entering at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An unknown suspect was caught on camera breaking into a ZAGG store at East Town Center. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on July 31, 2022, police said. Police said they are not sure how the suspect was able to enter through the front door...
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a west Columbus convenience store over the weekend!. The winning ticket totaled $2 million and was an auto-pick. It was purchased at the Duchess located at 4100 West Broad Street. According to the Ohio Lottery, the winning Powerball...
Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
