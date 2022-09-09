ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Burger King investing $400m in U.S. revamp to boost sales

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMgc4_0hoxX4FL00
FILE - The Burger King logo is displayed on a sign outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, the company said it plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants over the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Burger King plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants over the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales.

The burger chain said Friday the investment includes $250 million to revamp stores and update technology and kitchen equipment and $120 million for heavier advertising. Burger King also plans to spend $30 million upgrading its app to offer smoother ordering and personalized deals.

The moves come after several years of disappointing sales at Burger King’s 7,058 U.S. stores. In 2019, Burger King’s same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — rose less than 2%. By comparison, market leader McDonald’s U.S. same-store sales were up 5%.

Burger King’s U.S. sales plunged during the pandemic, then recovered in 2021, rising 5%. But that was still slower growth than McDonald’s, which saw U.S. same-store sales jump 14% in 2021.

Wendy’s overtook Burger King as the No. 2 U.S. fast food chain by sales in 2020 and retained that spot in 2021, according to Technomic, a consulting company.

Restaurant Brands International, the Toronto-based company that owns Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, tapped Tom Curtis to lead the turnaround effort last summer.

Curtis, a longtime franchisee and operations executive at Domino’s, joined Restaurant Brands in 2021 and now serves as Burger King’s North America president. Curtis said he spent the last year visiting many of the chain’s 400 franchisees in the U.S. and Canada and asking them what they wanted the revamp to look like.

Curtis said updates will depend on each store’s needs, from upgraded digital ordering or menu boards to better kitchen equipment. Around 800 stores will see more significant remodels; some might be moved to accommodate two lanes of drive-thru, for example, while others might need refreshed interiors.

“Every restaurant is a snowflake,” Curtis said. “We will look at which projects will generate the best return and prioritize them first.”

Widespread restaurant closures aren’t planned as part of the revamp.

Burger King will also renew focus on its Whopper burger, with new flavors building off that platform. Curtis said the company will also continue to add to its chicken menu and is working on developing more breakfast and plant-based items.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

Five years after Amazon (AMZN) announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my...
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Starbucks to revamp stores to speed service, boost morale

Starbucks __ ringing up record sales but struggling with low employee morale __ plans to spend $450 million next year to make its North American stores more efficient and less complex. The company also said it plans to open 2,000 net new stores in the U.S. by 2025, with an...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Popeyes#Domino
Benzinga

Burger King To Shell Out $400M To Ramp Up Sales In US

Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR said its fast-food hamburger chain Burger King is planning to spend $400 million in two years on advertising and renovation of its restaurants. The move is a part of its 'Reclaim the Fame' strategy to revive sales in the U.S. The investment includes $150 million...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
RETAIL
Markets Insider

A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in under a month. Jake Freeman shed light on his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it in a Twitter Q&A.

A college student turned $25 million into more than $130 million by investing in Bed Bath & Beyond. Jake Freeman discussed his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it on Twitter. The 20-year-old touted Bed Bath & Beyond's products, and its prospects if consumer demand fades. A...
RETAIL
CNBC

Delivery trucks have a dirty secret. And there’s no easy fix in sight

More than a fifth of the distance driven by European cargo trucks in 2021 was "deadhead mileage," where vehicles traveled empty, often on the return leg of a journey. This means that trucks travel with no cargo at all for billions of miles — with a significant financial and environmental cost for shippers and carriers.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Starbucks To Reveal Reinvention Plan Today: CNBC

Starbucks Corp SBUX is expected to reveal a reinvention plan today as it battles changing consumer behavior and the call for unionization in the U.S., CNBC reported. The plan is the work of the outgoing interim CEO Howard Schultz, who will be succeeded by Laxman Narasimhan in April. The economic...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Starbucks to unveil 'reinvention' strategy at investor day on Tuesday

Starbucks is expected to unveil a reinvention plan Tuesday as the coffee giant grapples with changing consumer behavior in the wake of the pandemic. The strategy is the brainchild of outgoing interim CEO Howard Schultz, who will stick around to help implement it. The plan is expected to address efficiency...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Spirit Airlines sets shareholder vote on sale to JetBlue

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines has scheduled a shareholder vote on JetBlue’s proposed $3.7 billion acquisition of Spirit for Oct. 19. Investors who owned Spirit shares on Monday will be eligible to vote, the airline said in a securities filing. The sale would still need approval from U.S. antitrust regulators, a process that is expected to take several months. Spirit’s board approved a sale to JetBlue on July 28. Spirit leaders preferred a merger with Frontier Airlines, but that stock-and-cash deal, worth far less, failed to gain enough support from Spirit shareholders.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Ideon Technologies Raises US$16M Series A to Accelerate Supernova-Charged Subsurface Imaging Solution for Critical Mineral Discovery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Ideon Technologies, a global pioneer in high-resolution subsurface imaging for the mining industry, announced it closed a US$16M Series A funding round, led by Playground Global. The investment will expand Ideon’s production capacity and accelerate the commercialization of its Discovery Platform™, which is helping to transform the critical minerals supply chain feeding the clean energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005464/en/ Ideon Technologies CEO & Co-Founder, Gary Agnew (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Chile Launches Plan to Boost Investment to Address Weakened Economy

(Reuters) - Chile's government launched a plan on Monday to promote investment into 2023 that includes an array of tax breaks for the world's largest copper producing nation at a time when its economy is faltering. In a news conference alongside President Gabriel Boric, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said the...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy