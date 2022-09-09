It’s safe to say that Mark Heylmun is no stranger to metal. Since 2006, he has been the sick six seven-string-slinger in Suicide Silence, shredding solos and faces equally with his blistering riffs and neck-crunching breakdowns. And long before joining the band — and partnering with Jackson guitars for the 2022 launch of their American Series Soloist SL3 — he was, most importantly, a fan. So, Mark knows that thrill Stranger Things fans experienced when they first heard Eddie Munson play “Master of Puppets.” While some have christened that moment the birth of a new generation of metalheads, Mark tells HollywoodLife that he’s been seeing these new fans at shows for a while. “I think no matter what metal is a niche thing — and that’s what makes it cool,” he tells HollywoodLife.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO