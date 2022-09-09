Read full article on original website
The Real Story Behind Creamalicious' Second-Highest Selling Ice Cream Flavor - Exclusive
There's always room for ice cream — at least, for people with a massive sweet tooth. Ice cream season is officially on its way out, but that doesn't mean the grind ever stops for ice cream businesses. Creamalicious is one of those ice cream brands, as its owner, Executive Chef Liz Rogers, told Mashed about its new and upcoming portfolio. The minority and female-led brand opened just one year ago, allowing pastry and ice cream lovers to get the best of both worlds by combining the two.
Martha Stewart Wears Nothing But An Apron For A Steamy Coffee Ad
Martha Stewart has always been a little controversial and has marched to the beat of her own drum. The icon in both the TV and cooking world was sent to prison for multiple crimes in 2004, relating to a financial decision she made about a company called ImClone, in which she owned several stocks (via Chicago Tribune). Stewart has even had her fair share of issues with other celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ina Garten, and Rachael Ray.
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online
International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
Shake Shack Just Dropped Some New Fall-Flavored Menu Items
Every six months, Shake Shack (SHAK) shakes up its milkshake offering and brings in a few seasonal flavors. While there will always be chocolate and vanilla, the burger chain likes to introduce flavors that fit the time of year and current popular culture, a choice that inspires great excitement in fans of the chain.
The Unexpected Ingredient In Marcus Samuelsson's Breakfast Sandwich
If there's one thing we've come to know about chef Marcus Samuelsson, it's that he's going to experiment in the kitchen. The Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised chef, who is "always chasing flavors" (per Twitter), says he "will always get excited by tasting something new or taking something good and tweak it until it becomes something great," as he tells it in his memoir, "Yes, Chef."
McDonald's Menu May Bring Back Beloved Fan Favorite
In late August, social media filled with rumors that McDonald's (MCD) would bring back all-day breakfast. That's something customers clamor for, but franchisees hate because it adds significant complication to the chain's kitchens. If you sell breakfast all day -- even a limited selection -- you have to find space on the grill for eggs and sausage patties, alongside burgers and grilled chicken.
HGTV Fans Are Loving ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Hair Makeover: ‘Looks So Good’
'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk revealed a hair makeover on Instagram, and fans hopped in the comments to shower her new look with some love.
TikTok Is Loving Giada De Laurentiis' 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos
Some will say that the internet runs on electricity and technology. Those people have probably never been online. In fact, it seems that the internet actually runs on memes. If not for memes, there'd be nothing to do on social media but talk to our friends and family. And no one wants that when we could be watching cats fall off of stuff, seeing people accidentally drink strange things, or marveling at macaroni and beef balls. But to appreciate a good meme, we need to understand it.
The Time Bryan Voltaggio Ruined Thanksgiving
Food plays a significant role in any holiday, though probably none more so than Thanksgiving. Sure, the true meaning of the November celebration is to give thanks for all that you have, but where do people gather to honor and express that gratitude? Around the dinner table, where a massive feast of turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie await them. As chef Bryan Voltaggio explained to The Oregonian in 2015, "Thanksgiving is the ultimate food holiday. For anyone who loves food, it's special. Getting the chance to make people a delicious meal is one of the things I'm thankful for."
Was There Really A Photo Of The Queen On A McDonald's Kiosk?
Last week's passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, sparked an avalanche of well wishes and remembrance for the long-reigning monarch. With the second longest reign in history, Queen Elizabeth II sat on the throne for over 70 of her 96 years, per NPR. The only British monarch many people alive have seen, her passing was met with many tributes from well-wishers, including "The Great British Bake Off" stars. Paul Hollywood left a touching tribute, and Noel Fielding shared a personal portrait of the queen he created on his Instagram.
Hostess Is 'Innovating' Its Brand In An Unlikely Way
At one point or another, we've all had a Hostess cake or two or can identify the brand's signature sweets — a Twinkie, a Sno Ball, maybe the original chocolate Hostess cupcake with its white icing squiggle. Though many of us are familiar with the brand as it is today, it might be surprising to learn that Hostess has undergone a lot of change over its 100+ years of cupcake sales.
Chick-Fil-A Is Finally Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Sandwich
When it comes to fast-food restaurants, you're either a person who gets the same thing every time or someone who tries something new and takes advantage of temporary offers. If you are the latter, you like to live life on the edge and explore your options. But when it comes to limited-time items, we can get attached just to get our hearts broken when the item goes away. You sometimes then try copycat recipes to make at home in hopes of reliving the experience.
Mark Heylmun’s Advice To New Metal Fans Is To Stay Open-Minded: ‘Everyone Is Welcome’
It’s safe to say that Mark Heylmun is no stranger to metal. Since 2006, he has been the sick six seven-string-slinger in Suicide Silence, shredding solos and faces equally with his blistering riffs and neck-crunching breakdowns. And long before joining the band — and partnering with Jackson guitars for the 2022 launch of their American Series Soloist SL3 — he was, most importantly, a fan. So, Mark knows that thrill Stranger Things fans experienced when they first heard Eddie Munson play “Master of Puppets.” While some have christened that moment the birth of a new generation of metalheads, Mark tells HollywoodLife that he’s been seeing these new fans at shows for a while. “I think no matter what metal is a niche thing — and that’s what makes it cool,” he tells HollywoodLife.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ On Netflix, Where The Long-Running Docuseries Profiles Top Pizza Makers
Chef’s Table: Pizza continues the long-running docuseries where each episode profiles a chef doing amazing things in locations all over the planet. This new season centers on the food that it seems like almost everyone loves: Pizza. The six episodes go to some expected places, like Rome, and some that are unexpected, like Phoenix, home of one of the leading pizza makers in the world. CHEF’S TABLE: PIZZA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A shot of Addeo & Sons Italian Bakery in the Bronx. The Gist: The first episode profiles Chris Bianco, who has been making some the best Neapolitan pizzas in...
How GBBO's Ruby Is Re-Imagining The Cookbook
Appearing on a cooking show certainly has the capacity to change someone's life. Kwame Onwuachi started out as a contestant on "Top Chef" before later returning as a guest judge. Then there's the tale of Kenneth McDuffie, who credits "Hell's Kitchen" with actually saving his life. For many, the transformation...
The Sweet Message GBBO's Rahul Left For The New Cast
With autumn right around the corner, some exciting things await us. Fallen leaves are starting to pile up on the streets. Halloween and Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. The smell of pumpkin spice is in the air, and everybody just wants to bake delicious meals in the oven. And, of course, the new season of the wholesome, feel-good baking competition "The Great British Bake Off" is upon us.
Jennifer Garner's Pretend Cooking Show Has Instagram Raining Hearts
Millennials are likely familiar with the 2004 rom-com "13 Going on 30" starring Jennifer Garner, but, for folks who fall outside of Gen Y, we'll give a brief synopsis. Per IMDb, the movie begins with Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen) celebrating her 13th birthday. Though after a humiliating experience at her party, she wishes she could skip ahead in life to when she is 30 years old. The next morning, our protagonist, now portrayed by Garner, awakens to the shocking realization her wish had come true. However, her excitement quickly fades when she discovers the adult life she so badly desired isn't at all what she imagined.
Classic Monte Cristo Sandwich Recipe
The Monte Cristo sandwich is a dish that may take its name from a 19th century French novel called "The Count of Monte Cristo" written by Alexander Dumas (the same guy who wrote "The Three Musketeers"), but we daresay more people these days are familiar with the sandwich than the novel or even the numerous movie versions. Fair enough, as it is a pretty great sandwich, so much so that it even has its own national day celebrated on September 17th. Mark that on your calendars and be sure to save this recipe for your festivities. As per developer Ting Dalton, "This is the ultimate grilled sandwich. Crunchy and buttery on the outside, and super delicious flavors and melted cheese on the inside."
Here Comes The Donug, Your Next Glorious Hangover Cure
These days, it seems like we can never have enough food items to enjoy. This constant need for more and more of everything has led to the emergence of food hybrids and cross-overs. The first food hybrids came in the form of cronuts and cruffins. The popular cronut is a cross between a croissant and a donut, invented by pastry chef Dominique Ansel in his NYC-based bakery (via Definitions). The pastry is fried in oil and filled with cream. It was even proclaimed one of the best inventions of 2013, and unsurprisingly, the cronut became imitated and recreated across the globe (per Time).
