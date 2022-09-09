ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont-Spectrum health system lays off 400 employees

By JC Reindl, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

The new Beaumont Health Spectrum Health hospital system said Friday that it is laying off 400 people in management and non-patient-facing jobs for financial reasons.

A statement from the BHSH system said it is facing pressures from high inflation, rising labor and pharmaceutical costs, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, expiration of 2020 CARES Act funding and reimbursement from insurers and government programs that it claims is "not proportional with expenses."

"We are grateful for the contributions and years of dedicated service provided by our impacted team members and are working to help them find employment within our health system and elsewhere," the statement said.

The 22-hospital BHSH system has about 64,000 employees and was formed by the merger early this year of the Beaumont and Spectrum health systems. It has a nearly 25% share of the Michigan hospital market and dual headquarters in Southfield and Grand Rapids.

The system previously brought in consultants from PWC, also known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, to help find cost-savings and "synergies" that could potentially save $200 million per year in coming years.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Beaumont-Spectrum health system lays off 400 employees

Comments / 6

Pat Ross
4d ago

Nothing about Beaumont surprises me. They’ve gotten way too big. And don’t have enough professionalism there. I understand money people are running the show now.

Reply
3
