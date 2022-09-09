ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

2-3-0-5, FB: 3

(two, three, zero, five; FB: three)

