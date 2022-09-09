ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Play 3 Day' game

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Day” game were:

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

