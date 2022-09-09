MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
08-16-23-34-42, Lucky Ball: 17
(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
MassCash
07-10-16-23-34
(seven, ten, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Mega Millions
16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000
Numbers Evening
7-2-3-6
(seven, two, three, six)
Numbers Midday
5-7-8-5
(five, seven, eight, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
