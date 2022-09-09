Read full article on original website
IMPD searching for missing mother and 4 children
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for help locating a missing mother and four children. She left with four of her children, 14-year-old Unique Patterson, 6-year-old Sterline Stewart, 5-year-old Melody Stewart, and 1-year-old toddler Patience Stewart. Stewart, who is the non-custodial parent, left with the four children...
3 killed, 3 wounded during violent Sunday night in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police spent another busy night investigating a number of deadly shootings throughout the city. In less than five hours, three people were killed and three others hurt, including a 4-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet and taken IU Health Methodist Hospital. 79th Street and...
4-year-old Indianapolis girl wounded in weekend shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that wounded a 4-year-old girl. Police were called to IU Health Methodist Hospital just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a person shot. Officers were told a 4-year-old girl was being treated for a graze wound. Police said they did...
SWAT called to east Indianapolis domestic disturbance
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police said tactical officers were called to assist after a domestic disturbance near Cumberland late Monday. Police were called to a home on Wilford Lane around 11 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a person inside refused to come out to speak with officers. A SWAT team...
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
IMPD investigating report of shots fired near Pike Township Library
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating reports of shots fired Monday near a northwest side public library. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers got reports of the sound of gunfire near the Pike branch of the Indianapolis Public Library. IMPD officers, along with Pike Township School Police, entered the library immediately...
Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old from central Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old woman missing from central Indiana. The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Chloe Bass. She's a 19-year-old woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and...
East 34th Street shooting leaves woman dead, man wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD investigation is underway after two people were shot late Sunday in an incident on the near northeast side. Police were called to check a report of a shooting around just before 11 p.m. at East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue. Officers found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
1 dead after shooting at Howard County campground
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County said an argument may have preceded a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday. Officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds, located at 8313 E. 400 South, just after 5 a.m. First...
Connersville PD asking for information on death investigation of 47-year-old man
CONNERSVILLE, Indiana — The Connersville Police Department is asking for assistance from the public as it investigates the death of a 47-year-old man. The man, identified as Joshua Durham, was found dead on Saturday. The Connersville Police Department, Indiana State Police and Fayette County Coroner's Office are in the...
Missing Henry County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing man from Knightstown was found safe Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Henry County Sheriff's Department confirmed 71-year-old Dwight Hood was found safe. Hood was last seen in Knightstown, which is roughly 40 miles east of Indianapolis,...
2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Plainfield hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating a shooting that involved at least four victims Saturday evening, two of whom were killed. A Plainfield Police spokesperson said officers were called to the White House Suites, located at 2688 E. Main St., on a report of several people shot. Police...
Man sentenced to 4 years after carrying gun into Avon Costco while wearing fake DEA badge
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man, who carried a gun into an Avon Costco while wearing a fake law enforcement badge, was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Justice Department said Thursday. According to court documents,...
Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69
FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway. Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a...
Witness: Accidental shooting injures 1 at state fairgrounds gun show
INDIANAPOLIS — Witnesses are sharing details of the tense moments at a gun and knife show when someone was accidentally shot. Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake was at the Indy 1500 Gun & Blade Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Friday evening, handing out gun locks. That's where she said a gun went off unexpectedly.
Family searching for answers in fatal southwest Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a month since 81-year-old Tom Hembree was hit and killed by a vehicle after walking away from his home on the southwest side. His family wants justice and that's why they're asking the community for help. "Somebody knows something," said Hembree's niece, Robyn Neitzel. Neitzel...
Carrasco lays out platform for Marion County prosecutor run
INDIANAPOLIS — The race for Marion County prosecutor is heating up. Cyndi Carrasco was on the campaign trail Wednesday, laying out her four-step platform in hopes of becoming the next Marion County prosecutor. "Solving our public safety crisis won't be easy and there's no silver bullet to making it...
Man dead in shooting near East 18th Street on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' near east side. An IMPD spokesperson said officers answering a 12:30 a.m. report of a person shot around East 18th and North Dequincy streets found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He...
Man arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Monday shooting on Indianapolis' near east side, IMPD said. Joshua Burke, 33, is facing preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Around 9:45 p.m....
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
