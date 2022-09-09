VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
13-30-33-38-41
(thirteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Cash4Life
27-36-39-48-50, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Pick 3 Day
7-7-6, FB: 9
(seven, seven, six; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Night
5-6-1, FB: 5
(five, six, one; FB: five)
Pick 4 Day
2-3-0-5, FB: 3
(two, three, zero, five; FB: three)
Pick 4 Night
4-2-7-3, FB: 5
(four, two, seven, three; FB: five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
Comments / 0