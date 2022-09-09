ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Eagle

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Driver Facing Drug Charges: Three-Car Crash with Injuries in Van Buren

Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County. State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Deputy Wyman Motorcycle Ride and Fall Festival This Weekend

The annual motorcycle ride and fall festival to remember fallen Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Kurt Wyman is happening this weekend. Wyman was killed in the line of duty during a domestic dispute in 2011. This annual even raises funds to help construct the Deputy Kurt Wyman Memorial park on Judd Road - with the park adjoining to the Whitestown Town Park off of Gibson Road.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night

UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Fundraiser Established for Utica Boy Shot in Face by Stray Bullet

Utica Police are renewing their call for information in connection with a recent shooting incident that resulted in a 12-year-old getting hit in the face by a stray bullet. It happened on August 16 at a vigil in the city for a resident who'd recently passed away. Police say young Malik Herron was in a vehicle that happened to be passing by the location just as shots were fired. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck Herron in the face, requiring a surgery to remove the bullet from his jaw.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#The New York State Police
96.1 The Eagle

OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome

An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Utica’s New Downtown Parking Garage – Officials Unveil Renderings

Due to open in March of 2024, the new parking garage for Utica's new hospital will have five levels,1,300 spaces, and a price tag just shy of $56 million. Renderings for the 530,000-square-foot structure were shared with the public on Thursday, giving a glimpse at the continued progress to "build a new healthcare system for Oneida County and the entire region," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival

Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
SAUQUOIT, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Wallet Stolen from Rome Walmart Leaves Man with Felony Charge in His Pocket

A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Wrench Thrown into Alleged Plot to Steal Auto Repair Cash in Utica

An Oneida County man is under arrest after allegedly stealing money that was intended for the purchase of automotive repair parts. Police say that they were contacted in August 2022 by the owners of DDS Motor Sports located at 2100 Oriskany Street West in Utica, New York about the suspected theft of a large sum of money from the company. The owners said that the money was to be used to buy auto parts but had allegedly been taken.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Police Asking for Help Locating This Wanted Utica Man

Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Utica man who failed to report a change of residence, despite being listed on the NYS Sex Offender Registry, police say. 41-year-old Christopher Bailey is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an offense of the Sex Offender...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Deputies: Inmate Kicks Out Window in Transport Van, Tries to Escape

An inmate in Oneida County is facing some new charges after he allegedly tried to escape. In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 24-year-old Idris Brown, "an inmate who was being transported by Sheriff’s Correction Officers from Utica City Court back to the jail [allegedly] kicked the (window) out of the transport van and tried to escape through the window while the van was moving." The incident took place at approximately 11:45am on August 9, 2022. Brown had been transported to court from the jail earlier that morning for a court appearance.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy