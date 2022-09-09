ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will NJ workers be ordered back to the office this fall?

As we head into the fall season, will your boss insist you come back to the office instead of working from home?. According to Carl Van Horn, the director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University, this will depend on what kind of job you have and what sector you work in.
NJ, at last, offers guidance for managing marijuana in workplaces

TRENTON – State marijuana regulators have finally released guidance, though not yet formal regulations, for how businesses can try to ensure their workers aren’t high while on the job. Cannabis sales at state-regulated dispensaries became legal in April, but the rules for managing workplace impacts from that change...
Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it

TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up

More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
Backfires? New Jersey May Bring Back Paper Bags

New Jersey has unintended consequences to its ban on plastic and paper bags. NJ.com reports that lawmakers are recognizing that the number of reusable bags are piling up because they are unwanted, and now they are winding up in landfills. Senator Bob Smith admits it’s a problem and changes to the bag ban law are being contemplated.
As food prices keep climbing, NJ food insecurity getting worse

As inflation continues to push supermarket prices higher a new study finds almost 9% of the population in New Jersey is food insecure, which means they struggle at times to get enough to eat, but experts believe the actual numbers are much higher. Adele LaTourette, the senior director of policy...
Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program

NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey

The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
Why is Gov. Murphy still blocking NJ charter schools?

New Jersey charter schools advocates say students in those schools do better on academic testing, charter schools are cheaper to run and thousands of Garden State families are on waiting lists, but the Murphy administration won’t permit charter schools to expand, or more of them to open. Harry Lee,...
10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You

Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
12K N.J. policyholders dropped their federal flood insurance. Rising rates are the reason, senator says.

More than 12,000 New Jersey policyholders have dropped their flood insurance after a new federal program raised their premiums, federal statistics show. The number of policyholders in the state with federal flood insurance declined 6% to 193,173 in June 2022 from 210,173 in September 2021, the month before the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Risk Rating 2.0 took effect, a drop one legislator said may be attributed to rising rates.
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

