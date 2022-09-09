ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Temple police, local experts share firearm safety tips

TEMPLE, Texas — Owning a firearm is an extremely serious responsibility. If not taken seriously, people could either lose their lives or be injured for the remainder of their lives. Aftermath.com reports nearly 500 people unintentionally die by a gun in an average year. A nine-year-old in Killeen was...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Heights police officer assaulted during DWI booking

Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – An Oklahoma man who was originally arrested on a DWI charge now finds himself facing much more serious charges after the booking in process got a little rough at the jail. 24-year-old William Ryder Henry Hudson, of Weleetka, Oklahoma, was stopped by a Harker...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
fox44news.com

Recent Copperas Cove grad lands $33K job

AUSTIN / COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A 2022 Copperas Cove High School graduate didn’t just get her first job since high school, but she’s also making the big bucks!. Director of Communications Wendy Sledd said in a press release Tuesday morning that Jiya Edwards is not only working in the health care field, which is her ultimate career goal, but she is also able to earn a full-time annual salary of more than $33,000.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Robinson honors first responders with multiple events

ROBINSON, Texas — On 9/11 weekend, many communities around the country remember the fateful day when the Twin Towers were struck. In Central Texas, the Robinson area paid respect to its first responders in a multitude of ways. On Saturday the community put together its annual Fire Department Thank...
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Central Texas university offering free loaner program for medical equipment

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A group of University of Mary Hardin-Baylor occupational therapy graduate students are offering a free loaner program for medical equipment. Medical equipment ranges from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Students noticed a need for the equipment in the Bell County area and started working on a program to learn as well as help the community.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Copperas Cove fire chief resigns from position

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove received a letter of resignation from Fire Chief Michael Neujahr on Thursday, September 8 with an effective date of Friday, September 23. The City says that Chief Neujahr was hired and started employment on August 4, 2014 –...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health First Aid#Police Training#Health First#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Central Counties Services
KCEN

Central Texas Firefighters remember the fallen on 9/11 Anniversary

TEXAS, USA — Around Central Texas Fire Departments and communities remembered those who died saving countless lives during Sept. 11, 2001. During the weekend, communities came together and showed love to their fellow firefighters as well. Temple Fire & Rescue - Sept. 11, 2022. Locally in Temple, the Temple...
TEXAS STATE
coveleaderpress.com

Williams/Ledger Elementary students hold annual freedom walk

On Friday at Williams Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove, all students from grades Kindergarten to 5th grade participated in their annual walk to honor all the lives lost on that tragic day 21 years ago, when 19 terrorists hijacked four plans, and 2,996 people lost their lives, 2763 at the World Trade Center and surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to retake the plane.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
fox44news.com

Milano feud leads to gunfire, arrests

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing feud in the Milano area leads to an exchange of shots fired and two arrests made. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots fired in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano. One person – identified as Kelly Joe Cain, of Milano – was wounded by gunfire. Dillon Ray Little, of Milano, has been identified as the gunman. Cain was transported to a nearby hospital while Little was detained.
MILANO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy