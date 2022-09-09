Read full article on original website
Temple PD celebrate woman officers on National Police Woman Day
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44)- September 12th is National Police Woman Day, multiple police departments are honoring the contributions and sacrifices of women in law enforcement. Temple Police Department, highlights one of their own, patrol officer Emily Labruzzo. Officer Emily Labruzzo says being a police officer is something she knew she wanted to do from an […]
Temple police, local experts share firearm safety tips
TEMPLE, Texas — Owning a firearm is an extremely serious responsibility. If not taken seriously, people could either lose their lives or be injured for the remainder of their lives. Aftermath.com reports nearly 500 people unintentionally die by a gun in an average year. A nine-year-old in Killeen was...
KWTX
‘It’s difficult to talk about him’: Groesbeck church celebrates life of fallen state trooper on 9/11
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - 9/11 is sometimes referred to as the Day of Remembrance. For the town of Groesbeck, today is a day to remember a friend, family and community member. “It’s difficult to talk about him,” Dennis Walker said. Community members like Dennis understand the sacrifice first...
fox44news.com
Heights police officer assaulted during DWI booking
Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – An Oklahoma man who was originally arrested on a DWI charge now finds himself facing much more serious charges after the booking in process got a little rough at the jail. 24-year-old William Ryder Henry Hudson, of Weleetka, Oklahoma, was stopped by a Harker...
fox44news.com
Recent Copperas Cove grad lands $33K job
AUSTIN / COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A 2022 Copperas Cove High School graduate didn’t just get her first job since high school, but she’s also making the big bucks!. Director of Communications Wendy Sledd said in a press release Tuesday morning that Jiya Edwards is not only working in the health care field, which is her ultimate career goal, but she is also able to earn a full-time annual salary of more than $33,000.
Robinson honors first responders with multiple events
ROBINSON, Texas — On 9/11 weekend, many communities around the country remember the fateful day when the Twin Towers were struck. In Central Texas, the Robinson area paid respect to its first responders in a multitude of ways. On Saturday the community put together its annual Fire Department Thank...
KWTX
Central Texas university offering free loaner program for medical equipment
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A group of University of Mary Hardin-Baylor occupational therapy graduate students are offering a free loaner program for medical equipment. Medical equipment ranges from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Students noticed a need for the equipment in the Bell County area and started working on a program to learn as well as help the community.
fox44news.com
Copperas Cove fire chief resigns from position
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove received a letter of resignation from Fire Chief Michael Neujahr on Thursday, September 8 with an effective date of Friday, September 23. The City says that Chief Neujahr was hired and started employment on August 4, 2014 –...
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
Central Texas Firefighters remember the fallen on 9/11 Anniversary
TEXAS, USA — Around Central Texas Fire Departments and communities remembered those who died saving countless lives during Sept. 11, 2001. During the weekend, communities came together and showed love to their fellow firefighters as well. Temple Fire & Rescue - Sept. 11, 2022. Locally in Temple, the Temple...
KWTX
9-11 Stair Climb at Waco’s Jacob’s Ladder honors the lives lost 21 years ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas Texans on Sunday honored the lives lost 21 years ago during the September 11 attacks in New York City and the Pentagon. The Heart of Texas Det. 975 Marine Corps League held its 4th annual Waco Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb at Jacob’s Ladder in Cameron Park.
coveleaderpress.com
Williams/Ledger Elementary students hold annual freedom walk
On Friday at Williams Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove, all students from grades Kindergarten to 5th grade participated in their annual walk to honor all the lives lost on that tragic day 21 years ago, when 19 terrorists hijacked four plans, and 2,996 people lost their lives, 2763 at the World Trade Center and surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to retake the plane.
Austin woman arrested after Saturday Temple stabbing
Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at […]
fox44news.com
Milano feud leads to gunfire, arrests
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing feud in the Milano area leads to an exchange of shots fired and two arrests made. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots fired in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano. One person – identified as Kelly Joe Cain, of Milano – was wounded by gunfire. Dillon Ray Little, of Milano, has been identified as the gunman. Cain was transported to a nearby hospital while Little was detained.
Railroad labor unions plan to strike creating worry for the already strapped supply chain
TEMPLE, Texas — Potential bad news for the nations ongoing supply chain issues -- railroad workers could go on strike Friday if rail carriers don't address their contract concerns. A contract battle between rail labor unions and their employers has been going on for more than two years and...
Killeen, Texas City Cemetery Is Full: Will It Be Able To Expand?
You don't think about it until you need one, and it's not a good problem to have. At the Killeen City Cemetery, plot space is at a premium, and there doesn't appear to be any clear answers at the moment. Killeen City Cemetery Plots. The Killeen Daily Herald is reporting...
'Feud shooting' near Milano Elementary School ends in 2 men arrested
Police said Cain had shown up that morning armed and in a clown mask, his AK47 visibly strapped around his torso as he circled around Little's residence on a motorcycle.
Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing soup in Temple restaurant employee's face
TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for a woman seen on video throwing soup in the face of an employee at a Temple restaurant was postponed for a second time. Amanda Martinez's trial was expected to start Monday, Sept. 12 but according to Bell County online records, it was postponed until December 5.
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed after truck plunged off bridge in Falls County
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Julia Black, 19, of Kosse, as the woman killed when a Dodge Ram plunged off a bridge. The deadly wreck happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, on CR-149 near FM-1240, northeast of...
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
