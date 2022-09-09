Read full article on original website
Clarksburg, West Virginia, Pepperoni Roll 5K to be held Sept. 24
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori School located in Glen Elk, will host its Third Annual Pepperoni Roll 5K at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. The race begins and ends at 444 W. Pike St. near The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Surrounding streets will be closed at 8:30 a.m. with vendors and registration located in the Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot across the street.
FBI Jerry Dove Memorial 5K set for Sept. 24 at FBI CJIS in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run to honor the memory of a West Virginia FBI special agent killed in the line of duty in 1986 will be held Sept. 24 at the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus in Clarksburg.
Free phones handed out to those in need in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Some Morgantown residents were able to get a free cell phone Tuesday. The company SafeLink set up a tent in front of the Morgantown Public Library, and those who qualified were able to receive a phone for free.
Harrison County, West Virginia, physicians receive awards
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Harrison County physicians have received recognition for their work with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine students. Zachary Henry, D.O., received the 2022 Outstanding Primary Care Preceptor Award for the Central East Region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus. Henry is a family medicine physician at United Physicians Care Salem Family Healthcare in Salem.
Nurse recognized at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Braxton County (West Virginia) Outpatient Clinic
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Dawnell Sears, a licensed practical nurse at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, Braxton County Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, was recently recognized with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts...
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center to host multiphasic screening event
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a multiphasic screening event from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the hospital’s newly renovated main lobby.
Monongalia STEM students get tech tour at West Virginia University Stadium
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Approximately 12 Monongalia-area STEM students, fifth through eighth grade, got an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a success Sept. 8. WVU staff members and UScellular volunteers helped students get an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a...
Thomas 'Craig' Ice
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thomas “Craig” Ice, 60, of Mount Clare, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Preston Memorial Hospital. He was born May 29, 1962, in Clarksburg, son of Thomas Dale and Patricia Ann Long Ice of Clarksburg.
Lewis County's Bush delivers hit for Play of the Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Bush made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in Lewis County’s 47-7 win over Elkins. Bush scored the opening touchdown on the ground in the Route 33 rivalry game, but what he did on defense earned him the third WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers, for the 2022-23 season.
Ralph Anderson Miller
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ralph Anderson Miller, 83, of Anmoore passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born in Stonewood on March 22, 1939, a son of the late Silas and Carrie Davis Miller.
Martha Catherine Queen
JANE LEW — Martha Catherine Queen, 96, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. Martha was born in Midwest, WY, on January 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Elijah...
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates mobile lung cancer screening program’s anniversary, recent accolades
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, performed its first screening on Sept. 14, 2021. A commemorative celebration of the day was held yesterday (Sept. 12) at the WVU Medicine outpatient center at University Town Centre, where the mobile unit is parked when it’s not on the road.
Glenville State ranked
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Glenville State University has again ranked among the top regional colleg…
Notre Dame, South Harrison volleyball drop matches
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clay-Battelle Cee Bees defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on senior night at Angelo Basile Court, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11. Zyla Lanham led ND with 29 kills, 12 assists and nine digs, while Austyn Paugh added 12 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
WVU Medicine Home Health and Hospice helps patients and their families
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Kevin Knopf, 43 of Morgantown, became paralyzed from his mid-torso down due to a spinal cord infection in 2019, he knew his life would change drastically. He would have to find new ways to navigate not only the world, but his health. “I spent five...
WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
