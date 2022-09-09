ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, Pepperoni Roll 5K to be held Sept. 24

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori School located in Glen Elk, will host its Third Annual Pepperoni Roll 5K at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. The race begins and ends at 444 W. Pike St. near The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Surrounding streets will be closed at 8:30 a.m. with vendors and registration located in the Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot across the street.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Harrison County, West Virginia, physicians receive awards

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Harrison County physicians have received recognition for their work with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine students. Zachary Henry, D.O., received the 2022 Outstanding Primary Care Preceptor Award for the Central East Region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus. Henry is a family medicine physician at United Physicians Care Salem Family Healthcare in Salem.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Monongalia STEM students get tech tour at West Virginia University Stadium

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Approximately 12 Monongalia-area STEM students, fifth through eighth grade, got an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a success Sept. 8. WVU staff members and UScellular volunteers helped students get an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Thomas 'Craig' Ice

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thomas “Craig” Ice, 60, of Mount Clare, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Preston Memorial Hospital. He was born May 29, 1962, in Clarksburg, son of Thomas Dale and Patricia Ann Long Ice of Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Lewis County's Bush delivers hit for Play of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Bush made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in Lewis County’s 47-7 win over Elkins. Bush scored the opening touchdown on the ground in the Route 33 rivalry game, but what he did on defense earned him the third WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers, for the 2022-23 season.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Ralph Anderson Miller

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ralph Anderson Miller, 83, of Anmoore passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born in Stonewood on March 22, 1939, a son of the late Silas and Carrie Davis Miller.
ANMOORE, WV
WVNews

Martha Catherine Queen

JANE LEW — Martha Catherine Queen, 96, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. Martha was born in Midwest, WY, on January 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Elijah...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Notre Dame, South Harrison volleyball drop matches

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clay-Battelle Cee Bees defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on senior night at Angelo Basile Court, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11. Zyla Lanham led ND with 29 kills, 12 assists and nine digs, while Austyn Paugh added 12 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
MORGANTOWN, WV

