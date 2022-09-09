KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
08-16-23-34-42, Lucky Ball: 17
(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Pick 3 Midday
8-3-4
(eight, three, four)
Daily Pick 3
3-6-6
(three, six, six)
2 By 2
Red Balls: 3-26, White Balls: 11-18
(Red Balls: three, twenty-six; White Balls: eleven, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
