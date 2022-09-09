ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

4-3-2-7, WB: 5

(four, three, two, seven; WB: five)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:. 02-03-06-11-12-19-23-26-35-48-51-52-61-62-64-72-76-77-78-79, BE: 51. (two, three, six, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: fifty-one)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Rocky Hill, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

$50,000 Powerball, $20,000 Mega Millions Tickets Sold in CT

A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won $50,000 and a Mega Millions ticket for the Friday night drawing won $20,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 38-42-56-68-69 and the Powerball was 4. The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerball jackpot for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus of up to $750 coming to Connecticut residents

money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctwrestling.com

Long-time Southington High coach Peter Sepko has died

Peter Sepko, who helped to keep the Southington High wrestling program alive by taking the head coaching position in November 1981, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 73. Without any experience in wrestling, Sepko took over the Southington High program after Bob Wittneben, who helped found...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Lottery#The Connecticut Lottery#Wb
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Connecticut This Weekend For Couples

Connecticut is home to many fun things to do for couples. A Sunday brunch sail, a flight lesson, or zipline adventure are just a few of the many options. They are perfect for couples who are looking for fun and romance. These unique events are also great gift ideas for friends. If you are looking for ideas for a romantic weekend, then look no further. You’ll find all kinds of fun activities and events that are sure to impress your partner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABA Journal

Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney

Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Prominent attorney Page Pate drowns off Georgia coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A prominent Georgia defense attorney who often provided expert legal analysis for news organizations covering high-profile cases drowned over the weekend while swimming in waters near his coastal home, a coroner said Tuesday. Page Pate, 55, worked for more than 25 years as a trial lawyer and divided his time between offices in Atlanta and Brunswick on the coast. Pate drowned Sunday while swimming in an inlet with his teenage son on St. Simons Island, where the family lived, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said. Father and son were swept into open waters by powerful rip currents, Neu told The Brunswick News. Pate’s son swam back to shore unharmed, but a rescue crew had to pull Pate from the water. Despite attempts to revive him, the coroner said, Pate was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
BRUNSWICK, GA
fox61.com

FOX61 to debut Connecticut’s only hour-long 6 p.m. newscast

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 News will debut a new hour-long newscast at 6 p.m. starting on Monday, Oct. 10, it was announced Friday. The new FOX61 at 6PM – Connecticut’s only hour-long 6 p.m. newscast – will be anchored by Jenn Bernstein, Ben Goldman and chief meteorologist Rachel Frank.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
The Associated Press

State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is “very likely” the method could be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set for Sept. 22, if the judge blocks the use of lethal injection. Houts said the protocol “is there,” but said the final decision on when to use the new...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy