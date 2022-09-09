What IF Festival cancelled
COLORADO SPRINGS — This event has been cancelled, per CSPD Communications on Twitter:
No word on what caused the cancellation, but it is likely weather-related. Click here for the most updated forecast for Saturday, Sept. 10.
ORIGINAL STORY: What IF Festival welcomes guests to a ‘day of wows’
FRIDAY 9/9/2022 12:31 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Let your imagination run wild at the What IF Festival of Innovation & Imagination in Downtown Colorado Springs!
The 11th annual What IF Festival welcomes guests to a ‘day of wows’ on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival will include interactive experiences in science, health, engineering and more. The day will feature four main stages – Plaza of the Rockies, Pioneers Museum, and the Pikes Peak Center – that will present a variety of musical performances from local talents.
What IF will celebrate imagination with food from local vendors, a beer & wine garden, as well as a host of activities including the Chalk it Up challenge.
All ages are welcome and admission is free. See below for a helpful festival guide.What-IF-guide
