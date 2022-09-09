ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What IF Festival cancelled

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086uiI_0hoxVaiA00

COLORADO SPRINGS — This event has been cancelled, per CSPD Communications on Twitter:

No word on what caused the cancellation, but it is likely weather-related. Click here for the most updated forecast for Saturday, Sept. 10.

ORIGINAL STORY: What IF Festival welcomes guests to a ‘day of wows’

FRIDAY 9/9/2022 12:31 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Let your imagination run wild at the What IF Festival of Innovation & Imagination in Downtown Colorado Springs!

The 11th annual What IF Festival welcomes guests to a ‘day of wows’ on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will include interactive experiences in science, health, engineering and more. The day will feature four main stages – Plaza of the Rockies, Pioneers Museum, and the Pikes Peak Center – that will present a variety of musical performances from local talents.

What IF will celebrate imagination with food from local vendors, a beer & wine garden, as well as a host of activities including the Chalk it Up challenge.

All ages are welcome and admission is free. See below for a helpful festival guide.

What-IF-guide Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

