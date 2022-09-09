ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

9-3-0-3

(nine, three, zero, three)

Prominent attorney Page Pate drowns off Georgia coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A prominent Georgia defense attorney who often provided expert legal analysis for news organizations covering high-profile cases drowned over the weekend while swimming in waters near his coastal home, a coroner said Tuesday. Page Pate, 55, worked for more than 25 years as a trial lawyer and divided his time between offices in Atlanta and Brunswick on the coast. Pate drowned Sunday while swimming in an inlet with his teenage son on St. Simons Island, where the family lived, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said. Father and son were swept into open waters by powerful rip currents, Neu told The Brunswick News. Pate’s son swam back to shore unharmed, but a rescue crew had to pull Pate from the water. Despite attempts to revive him, the coroner said, Pate was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is “very likely” the method could be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set for Sept. 22, if the judge blocks the use of lethal injection. Houts said the protocol “is there,” but said the final decision on when to use the new...
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones was portrayed Tuesday by a lawyer for Sandy Hook families as a bully and by his own attorney as a crank in a town square who should be ignored as a trial got underway to determine how much the conspiracy theorist should pay the relatives for spreading the lie that the 2012 Newtown school shooting was a hoax. The trial is being held in Waterbury, Connecticut, less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Newtown, where 26 children and teachers were shot to death. It’s the second such trial for Jones, who was ordered by a Texas jury last month to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of one of the slain children. Jones was not at the trial Tuesday and is expected to attend next week. A jury of three men and three women along with several alternates will decide how much Jones should pay relatives of eight victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school. Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones liable without a trial last year after he failed to turn over documents to the families’ lawyers.
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and in Wytheville, Virginia. Four of the physicians each pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, the statement said.
Michigan chief justice leaving to lead arbitration group

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court is leaving to become president of an international provider of dispute-resolution services. Bridget McCormack’s hiring was announced Tuesday by the American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution, a day after she said she would resign from the court later this year. Kimberly Wiehl, leader of the group’s governing board, said the organization was looking for someone who has “outstanding business acumen” and is committed to expanding access to resolving disputes outside court. “At a time when so much is changing in the legal profession, the AAA-IDCR’s mission and vision are more important than ever,” McCormack said in a written statement.
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent’s support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said during a debate at the Kansas State Fair that he respects the Aug. 2 vote, in which voters decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution to allow the GOP-controlled Legislature to greatly restrict or ban abortion. But he argued that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly favors abortion with no restrictions “up to the moment of birth” and public funding for elective abortions. The statewide vote “does not mean the discussion has ended,” Schmidt told a crowd of about 800 people. “What was not on the ballot was Gov. Kelly’s position,” he said.
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Cleanup efforts and damage assessments were underway Tuesday east of Los Angeles after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area scorched by a wildfire two years ago, sending boulders across roads, carrying away cars and prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. Firefighters went street by street to make sure no residents were trapped after mud flows began inundating roads Monday night near the community of Forest Falls. Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Fire Department, said crews hadn’t found anyone who needed to be rescued and no one was reported missing. Multiple homes and other structures had varying levels of damage, Sherwin said, including a commercial building where the mud was so high it collapsed the roof. Rocks, dead trees and other debris surged down slopes with astonishing force in Forest Falls, Oak Glen and Yucaipa, he said. “We have boulders that moved through that weigh multiple tons,” Sherwin said. “It could take days just to find all the cars that are missing because they are completely covered by mud.”
Coal plant operator to buy out co-owner, install some wind

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The operator of Montana’s Colstrip coal-fired power plant said Monday it was buying out one of the site’s co-owners and plans to construct a wind farm nearby that would generate 600 megawatts of electricity. Talen Energy Supply would acquire Puget Sound Energy’s 25% share of Colstrip’s two remaining coal-fired units under the deal. The units combined generate about 1,480 megawatts of electricity. Talen currently has a 30% share of one of the units. Colstrip owners have faced intense pressure from environmentalists and changing energy markets to shut down the heavily-polluting plant, one of the largest coal-fired power producers in the U.S. West.
Ohio prosecutor: Family spent months planning slayings of 8

A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday. But just months before the killings in 2016, the family behind the plot decided to kill everyone who could point the finger at them, the prosecutor said during opening statements of the first trial in the slayings. Now six years later, George Wagner IV faces the death penalty if he’s convicted in the slayings of the Rhoden family near Piketon. His younger brother, Jake Wagner, last year pleaded guilty to shooting five of the victims, and is expected to testify against his brother as part of a deal with prosecutors that spared him from being sentenced to death.
