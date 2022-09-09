ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TruthSayer
5d ago

Sad when you hate someone you have never met a day in your life. To be that hateful and go to great lengths to destroy your whole life. A person can live their lie and blame someone else other than themselves.

Sean Green
5d ago

I was a soldier for ten years. On top of just being a huge pos, he violated his oath, and endangered the mission, and potential mission.He will lose all benefits that comes with being an honorable soldier.

NuMiifivethirteen18
4d ago

SHOW HIS PHOTO PEOPLE NEED TO SEE THE TRUE FACE OF RACISM, take your head cloth off STOP HIDING ALL YOU WHO ARE SO BIG BAD n BULLIES. Stop hiding behind your words

