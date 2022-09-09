Read full article on original website
Minneapolis Man Charged With Triple Homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked...
Report: Minneapolis Police are struggling to solve crimes and arrest violent offenders
According to a new report called HOPE 2.0, Minneapolis police need to do a better job of solving crimes and getting violent offenders off the street.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
Bloomington officers arrest person driving stolen vehicle
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police officers in Bloomington say they've taken someone into custody who was driving a stolen vehicle.MnDOT traffic cameras showed officers in the aftermath of pulling someone over, with appearances indicating a PIT maneuver had been utilized on a bridge over I-494.Few other details were immediately available but police did confirm an individual had been arrested, and that they believe the suspect may have been involved in other crimes.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as available.
ccxmedia.org
Police: Victim, Witnesses of Shooting at Brooklyn Park McDonald’s “Uncooperative”
Police say the alleged victim and witnesses of a shooting at a Brooklyn Park McDonald’s restaurant are not cooperating, hindering the investigation. According to Brooklyn Park police, a man was shot in the arm inside a vehicle parked at the McDonald’s on 85th Avenue North. Several 911 calls were made after the shooting, which happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
fox9.com
Man dies after shooting outside Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died after a quadruple shooting late Friday night outside a Minneapolis bar that capped off a violent start to the weekend in Minneapolis. According to the new report released Sunday evening, 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun died less than an hour and a half after the late Friday night shooting outside the 4th Street Saloon, at the court of 4th Street North and West Broadway Avenue.
knsiradio.com
Two Charged in Connection to Islamic Center Break In
(KNSI) — Two people have been charged after a break in and vandalism at the St. Cloud Islamic Center. According to the criminal complaint, an employee arrived at the Islamic Center just before 4:00 a.m. September 8th to see the front window was broken. Once inside, they noticed beer cans lying around, cigarette butts on the floor, and ceiling tiles that had been damaged. Officers say they found further damage, including a leather chair that had been slashed, papers strewn about, and a handle for turning on the water for washing feet was broken off and on the ground. Police also found a piece of paper on a desk with what appeared to be “LS” written in blood.
voiceofalexandria.com
Shooting in Minneapolis leaves one dead and two women injured
(Minneapolis, MN)--Police are still investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died in the hospital. The three others were taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center. A 21-year-old pregnant woman has potentially life-threatening wounds while a pregnant 17-year-old and man in his 30s had non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shots may have been fired from a car.
fox9.com
Hopkins man gets life in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed 11 people
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Hopkins man will spend the rest of his life in federal prison for distributing fentanyl that led to the deaths of 11 people and seriously injured four others. The U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday said Aaron Broussard, 31, was sentenced to life in...
Watch Minnesota Police Chase A Suspect Traveling At 120mph
It appeared to be a quiet summer evening in the Twin Cities area for a Washington County sheriff's deputy out on patrol. Then around 2:17 a.m., a suspect driving a Dodge Dart (not the cool old school one, the newer four-cylinder compact model) zooms past the officer doing a reported 120 mph in a 60 mph zone.
kfgo.com
Minneapolis police investigate quadruple shooting that leaves one dead
MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died...
fox9.com
New trial for man convicted in 2020 deadly road rage shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused in a deadly St. Paul road rage shooting in 2020 has had his conviction reversed, and will get a new trial. The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued its opinion on Monday, reversing Anthony Trifiletti's second-degree murder conviction and 12.5-year prison sentence, and sent it back to the state district court for a new trial.
ccxmedia.org
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
Teens flee after trying to carjack 70-year-old near I-94 in Minneapolis
Four teenage boys attempted to carjack a 70-year-old man at gunpoint in Minneapolis Saturday evening. The incident happened at 6:40 p.m., with police called to the 1600 Block of Lyn Curve Avenue North, near to the I-94 ramps at West Broadway Avenue. Per Minneapolis Police Department: "Preliminary information indicates that...
Why the Minneapolis Police Department wants drones to help police the streets
The Minneapolis Police Department is developing a plan to add unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, to its law enforcement strategy. Police and some proponents of the new equipment say it’ll help MPD bolster its law enforcement capabilities as the department tries to deal with a sustained crime wave amid staffing shortages.
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
mprnews.org
Man charged with murder in St. Paul shooting that killed 3
A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked into a duplex in St. Paul’s...
kelo.com
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
bulletin-news.com
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul
In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
