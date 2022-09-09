ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Minneapolis Man Charged With Triple Homicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bloomington officers arrest person driving stolen vehicle

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police officers in Bloomington say they've taken someone into custody who was driving a stolen vehicle.MnDOT traffic cameras showed officers in the aftermath of pulling someone over, with appearances indicating a PIT maneuver had been utilized on a bridge over I-494.Few other details were immediately available but police did confirm an individual had been arrested, and that they believe the suspect may have been involved in other crimes.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as available.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Police: Victim, Witnesses of Shooting at Brooklyn Park McDonald’s “Uncooperative”

Police say the alleged victim and witnesses of a shooting at a Brooklyn Park McDonald’s restaurant are not cooperating, hindering the investigation. According to Brooklyn Park police, a man was shot in the arm inside a vehicle parked at the McDonald’s on 85th Avenue North. Several 911 calls were made after the shooting, which happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after shooting outside Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died after a quadruple shooting late Friday night outside a Minneapolis bar that capped off a violent start to the weekend in Minneapolis. According to the new report released Sunday evening, 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun died less than an hour and a half after the late Friday night shooting outside the 4th Street Saloon, at the court of 4th Street North and West Broadway Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Charged in Connection to Islamic Center Break In

(KNSI) — Two people have been charged after a break in and vandalism at the St. Cloud Islamic Center. According to the criminal complaint, an employee arrived at the Islamic Center just before 4:00 a.m. September 8th to see the front window was broken. Once inside, they noticed beer cans lying around, cigarette butts on the floor, and ceiling tiles that had been damaged. Officers say they found further damage, including a leather chair that had been slashed, papers strewn about, and a handle for turning on the water for washing feet was broken off and on the ground. Police also found a piece of paper on a desk with what appeared to be “LS” written in blood.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Shooting in Minneapolis leaves one dead and two women injured

(Minneapolis, MN)--Police are still investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died in the hospital. The three others were taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center. A 21-year-old pregnant woman has potentially life-threatening wounds while a pregnant 17-year-old and man in his 30s had non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shots may have been fired from a car.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Minneapolis police investigate quadruple shooting that leaves one dead

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

New trial for man convicted in 2020 deadly road rage shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused in a deadly St. Paul road rage shooting in 2020 has had his conviction reversed, and will get a new trial. The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued its opinion on Monday, reversing Anthony Trifiletti's second-degree murder conviction and 12.5-year prison sentence, and sent it back to the state district court for a new trial.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project

Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
mprnews.org

Man charged with murder in St. Paul shooting that killed 3

A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked into a duplex in St. Paul’s...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kelo.com

Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman

This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
WYOMING, MN
bulletin-news.com

Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul

In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
SAINT PAUL, MN

