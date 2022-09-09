Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
Homicide in Lugoff Late Friday Afternoon
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, at almost 5pm on Friday September 9th, 911 received a call of a shooting at the Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff. According to KC Coroner David West, 30 year old Vance Lamar Fowler was killed as a result of that shooting. Upon initial investigation, KC Sheriff’s Investigators discovered that the suspected shooter was 36 year old Trevor Polynice Samuel. Samuel was taken into custody late Friday night, and is at the Kershaw County Detention Center as his bond was denied.
Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market
A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
Parent arrested after deputies break up school bus fight between students in Chester County
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
