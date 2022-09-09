Read full article on original website
FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry in Oakridge Wednesday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County will send its Mobile Pantry to Oakridge Wednesday, September 14 to support residents who had to evacuate due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Residents can pick up pre-packed boxes that will include produce, dairy, meat and pantry supplies on a first-come, first served basis at Oakridge High School. The Mobile Pantry will be on site from 10:00 a.m. to noon.
A sign of hope with some residents returning to Oakridge as evacuation levels decrease
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
Fire Danger Levels decrease within Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Public Restriction Levels have changed to HIGH for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires and have specific Fire Prevention Orders or other public use restrictions on the BLM administered lands.
UPDATE: Oakridge transfer site to accept food waste after power outage on Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oakridge Transfer Site will open on Wednesday, September 14, at 8:00 a.m. for normal operating hours; Pending fire activity. Lane County Waste Management will open the Oakridge transfer site from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12th. Residents returning home after a multi-day multi-day power outage can dispose of food waste.
OR 58 Hwy slowly begins to open as evacuation levels lower
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The Oregon Department of Transportation just announced the east side closure point for the OR 58 Willamette Highway Cedar Creek Fire closure is now at Willamette Pass, milepost 62. ODOT says on the west side the road is open between Interstate 5 and Oakridge.
ODFW radio-tagging Coquille smallmouth bass in research project
CHARLESTON, Ore. — ODFW biologists are radio-tagging smallmouth bass in the Coquille River to learn more about these invasive non-native fish negatively impacting fall chinook salmon. Captured smallmouth bass eight inches or larger get a surgically implanted radio tag that can be tracked for up to 18 months depending...
Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
Suspect dead at residence near Springfield used as daycare; 7 children evacuated
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — One person is dead after a standoff Monday at a home daycare near Springfield. Just before 4 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man assaulting a woman at a residence on S. Ash Street near S. 2nd Street, just south of Springfield.
'I'm extremely proud of this crew': Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen offshore Coos Bay
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a disabled vessel offshore Oregon Sunday. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received a report at 9:21 p.m. Friday that the 66-foot fishing vessel, Lodestar, lost all means of propulsion and was stranded in a storm battling 8-to-12-foot waves and over 40-knot winds approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay.
Energy companies restoring power as weather conditions decrease
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (5:09 p.m.):. Pacific Power and Eugene Water & Electric Board both announced that power will be restoring to the affected communities in their areas. In a statement by EWEB, a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in place until 11...
New food joints coming to Coos Bay in the coming months
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay foodies have new options coming to town. Land use permits for two buildings in the parking lot of Walmart became final in July. Debbie Erler from the city's Community Development Department tells us construction permits are now awaiting pick-up. The buildings are one...
Rafter pronounced dead after raft overturned in McKenzie River
BLUE RIVER, Ore. — Sunday morning, September 11, at approximately 8:18 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received information that a raft had overturned in the McKenzie River near Paradise Campground. While LCSO was enroute, deputies learned that one of the three involved rafters was unconscious and CPR had...
Greenhill humane society offers shelter to fire evacuee's pets
EUGENE, Ore. — Greenhill Humane Society has been at the Lane County Fairgrounds, housing pets and small animals for people escaping the fires. The Lane County Fairgrounds is playing host to families taking shelter from the fires burning to the east and many of them brought animals. Small pets...
Lebanon police stop incident; reports of shots fired
LEBANON, Ore. — Lebanon Police detained a subject in an ongoing investigation. The subject was detained on W Vine Street between S Main Street and S 2nd street. The area is safe and secure as officers secured the household where the subject was located. Police say this is not...
Lebanon neighborhood rattled by gunshots
LEBANON, Ore. — One man is in custody after firing shots into a Lebanon neighborhood Sunday afternoon. "I hid in my brother's room for a long time, and I heard all sorts of police in the alleyway." And bullet holes across the street. This all started at a home...
Fire evacuees' pets getting care from Greenhill Humane Society
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Fairgrounds are packed with families taking shelter from the fires burning to the east. And many of them brought animals. Small pets such as cats and dogs are being kept at the Picc-A-Dilly flea market building at the back of the fairgrounds. Greenhill...
Eugene PD stays busy overnight with shootings, a stabbing, vehicle and dumpster fires
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports it had a busy weekend and officers were kept running call to call. There were multiple high priority calls, and the department highlighted a few of them in a Sunday morning news release:. At 10:14 p.m. September 10, EPD received and...
Police identify suspect in Lebanon neighborhood shooting
LEBANON, Ore. — Lebanon Police say a man fired multiple shots inside a Lebanon residence on Sunday, causing frightened neighbors to be advised to shelter in place when several of those bullets exited the residence. Lebanon Police gave this account of the incident:. On Sunday, September 11 at 2:52...
Disorderly conduct and arson charges for woman who set fire on Skinner Butte
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman is in custody after reports of disorderly conduct at Skinner Butte Monday night. According to Eugene Police Department Acting Sergeant Judson Warden, the suspect was reportedly screaming and pointing a gun. As officers responded to the situation, witnesses said that she started a fire,...
