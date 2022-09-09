Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:
2-4-4, WB: 3
(two, four, four; WB: three)
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:
2-4-4, WB: 3
(two, four, four; WB: three)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0