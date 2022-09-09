ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
sheltonherald.com

Shelton approves reimbursing parents for pay-to-play costs

SHELTON — Shelton High athletes will not have to pay to play this school year. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved $250,000 to reimburse parents who are paying a fee for their children to participate in athletics during the 2022-23 school year. The money is coming from American Rescue Plan funds.
SHELTON, CT
Daily News

Retired NYC municipal workers enraged by Mayor Adams’ bid to recruit City Council in Medicare Advantage battle: ‘It’s a betrayal’

Mayor Adams’ administration is leaning on the City Council to amend a local law as part of a long-running effort to shift thousands of retired municipal workers into a controversial, cost-cutting Medicare plan — infuriating retirees who maintain that such a switch would wreck their health coverage. The administration’s push to enroll the city’s roughly 250,000 eligible retirees in a so-called ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ctnewsjunkie.com

Project Veritas Balks At Record Request From Attorney General

Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s request for records from its undercover investigation of a Greenwich assistant principal violates the freedom of the press. “In America, the government shouldn’t attack journalists or attempt to chill or silence them. Journalism should be...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Stamford, CT
Education
arizonasuntimes.com

Project Veritas Exposes New York City Middle School Teacher Encouraging Children to ‘Throw Bricks’ at People Who Oppose Her Political Agenda

A New York City middle school English teacher told a Project Veritas (PV) undercover journalist she encourages her students to engage in political violence by teaching them “to throw bricks,” not to “black and brown communities,” but at “the people that are actually doing the things that [need to] change.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Stamford School#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Board Of Finance#The Board Of Education#Esser
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

‘Not closed’ Norwalk courthouse to be reconfigured

NORWALK, Conn. — A top State courts official has decided to consolidate Superior Court facilities in Stamford and Norwalk. Meaning, Norwalk attorneys, police officers and citizens are expected to make their way to Stamford, as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. “We are disappointed with this...
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
News 12

Ridgefield residents vote to ban cannabis sales in town

Recreational cannabis sales in Connecticut are likely to start next year, but not in Ridgefield, where residents voted 3-1 in Wednesday's emergency town meeting to ban medical and recreational dispensaries. There were 48 votes in favor of allowing dispensaries. First Selectman Rudy Marconi says with no in-state precedent, the new...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
yonkerstimes.com

No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled

A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NewsTimes

Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE
yonkerstimes.com

Armonk Man Pleads Guilty to Accepting Half Million in Bribes

George Djurasevic’s Company Contracted with NYC Water Board to Provide Sewer & Water Repair Service to NYC Homeowners. On September 9, Westchester resident George Djurasevic, pled guilty to bribery, in violation of the Travel Act, admitting that he accepted more than half-a-million dollars in bribe payments in his role as a manager of a company (the “Company”) contracted by the New York City Water Board (NYCWB) to provide sewer and water pipe repair services to New York City homeowners. Djurasevic also pled guilty to tax evasion. When sentenced, Djurasevic, 54 and a resident of Armonk, faces a total of 10 years in prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm

Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy