Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Shelton approves reimbursing parents for pay-to-play costs
SHELTON — Shelton High athletes will not have to pay to play this school year. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved $250,000 to reimburse parents who are paying a fee for their children to participate in athletics during the 2022-23 school year. The money is coming from American Rescue Plan funds.
Retired NYC municipal workers enraged by Mayor Adams’ bid to recruit City Council in Medicare Advantage battle: ‘It’s a betrayal’
Mayor Adams’ administration is leaning on the City Council to amend a local law as part of a long-running effort to shift thousands of retired municipal workers into a controversial, cost-cutting Medicare plan — infuriating retirees who maintain that such a switch would wreck their health coverage. The administration’s push to enroll the city’s roughly 250,000 eligible retirees in a so-called ...
News 12
Power & Politics Full Show: Lamont endorses ranked-choice voting; controversy at Greenwich public schools
Back to school in Greenwich was marred by controversy amid a public backlash and an attorney general's investigation. An assistant principal was caught on secretly-recorded video saying he avoids hiring Conservatives and Catholics, older applicants or anyone he didn't believe was progressive. Joining Eric Landskroner this week is Republican Greenwich...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Project Veritas Balks At Record Request From Attorney General
Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s request for records from its undercover investigation of a Greenwich assistant principal violates the freedom of the press. “In America, the government shouldn’t attack journalists or attempt to chill or silence them. Journalism should be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ctexaminer.com
Former Stamford Democratic Chief Found Guilty of 28 Felonies in Ballot Fraud Case
STAMFORD – A state Superior Court judge Monday found the city’s former Democratic Party chief guilty of all 28 Class D felonies he faced in a ballot fraud case. But the long-delayed case, in which John Mallozzi is charged with forging absentee ballots in the 2015 municipal election, is far from over.
NewsTimes
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
Register Citizen
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
arizonasuntimes.com
Project Veritas Exposes New York City Middle School Teacher Encouraging Children to ‘Throw Bricks’ at People Who Oppose Her Political Agenda
A New York City middle school English teacher told a Project Veritas (PV) undercover journalist she encourages her students to engage in political violence by teaching them “to throw bricks,” not to “black and brown communities,” but at “the people that are actually doing the things that [need to] change.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
NewsTimes
Danbury finance director ousted after city leaders OK separation agreement in closed-door meeting
DANBURY — The city’s ousted finance director who oversaw nearly $1 billion in operating budgets, bond packages and employee pensions spoke for the first time Thursday after being put on paid leave, thanking the city he served for 15 years. “I want to thank the wonderful people of...
NewsTimes
Danbury hires former WFSB reporter as public relations specialist for police, fire, health department
DANBURY — Officials are welcoming a former local broadcast news reporter as the city’s first-ever public relations specialist tasked with coordinating and supporting public safety communications across multiple departments. Married last month, Erin Henry went by Erin Edwards during her two years as a reporter working for WFSB.
‘Not closed’ Norwalk courthouse to be reconfigured
NORWALK, Conn. — A top State courts official has decided to consolidate Superior Court facilities in Stamford and Norwalk. Meaning, Norwalk attorneys, police officers and citizens are expected to make their way to Stamford, as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. “We are disappointed with this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
Ridgefield residents vote to ban cannabis sales in town
Recreational cannabis sales in Connecticut are likely to start next year, but not in Ridgefield, where residents voted 3-1 in Wednesday's emergency town meeting to ban medical and recreational dispensaries. There were 48 votes in favor of allowing dispensaries. First Selectman Rudy Marconi says with no in-state precedent, the new...
yonkerstimes.com
No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled
A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
sheltonherald.com
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
NewsTimes
Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
yonkerstimes.com
Armonk Man Pleads Guilty to Accepting Half Million in Bribes
George Djurasevic’s Company Contracted with NYC Water Board to Provide Sewer & Water Repair Service to NYC Homeowners. On September 9, Westchester resident George Djurasevic, pled guilty to bribery, in violation of the Travel Act, admitting that he accepted more than half-a-million dollars in bribe payments in his role as a manager of a company (the “Company”) contracted by the New York City Water Board (NYCWB) to provide sewer and water pipe repair services to New York City homeowners. Djurasevic also pled guilty to tax evasion. When sentenced, Djurasevic, 54 and a resident of Armonk, faces a total of 10 years in prison.
NewsTimes
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
Comments / 0