ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
90min

LAFC sign Christopher Jaime to club’s first MLS NEXT PRO Contract

LAFC Academy product Christopher Jaime became the team’s first player to sign an MLS NEXT PRO contract. “This is a significant moment for our Club as a next step in our professional pathway for our young, talented academy players like Chris,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friction#Europa League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Robin Fraser praises Colorado Rapids mentality after vital win vs Whitecaps

After going six games without a win, the Colorado Rapids had absolutely no margin for error against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Things got even worse when, after just nine minutes, Brian White put the 'Caps into a 1-0 lead. With fragile confidence and their MLS Cup Playoffs hopes draining away, the Rapids could have easily thrown in the towel at that point.
MLS
90min

90min

845
Followers
9K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy