Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong
Transfer rumour: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong.
LAFC sign Christopher Jaime to club’s first MLS NEXT PRO Contract
LAFC Academy product Christopher Jaime became the team’s first player to sign an MLS NEXT PRO contract. “This is a significant moment for our Club as a next step in our professional pathway for our young, talented academy players like Chris,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.
MLS・
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing January exit; Messi delaying contract talks
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, N'Golo Kante, Rafael Leao, Harry Kane & more.
Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca: Player ratings as Real run riot despite early scare
Real Madrid returned to the top of the La Liga table with a comeback 2-1 victory at home to Mallorca on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roberto De Zerbi emerges as contender for Brighton manager job
Roberto De Zerbi is keen to replace Graham Potter as Brighton manager.
Jules Kounde reveals how close he came to joining Man City
Pep Guardiola told Barcelona star Jules Kounde he 'loved him' as he attempted to lure the defender to Manchester City, it has emerged.
Jonathan Dos Santos moved to tears after historic first goal for Club America
Jonathan Dos Santos scored his first goal for Club America on Saturday, leading the Liga MX giants to a 2-1 win over Nexaca.
Graham Potter sends open letter to Brighton fans
Graham Potter sends open letter to Brighton fans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Loris Karius joins Newcastle on short-term deal
Newcastle have finalised the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
UEFA・
Robin Fraser praises Colorado Rapids mentality after vital win vs Whitecaps
After going six games without a win, the Colorado Rapids had absolutely no margin for error against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Things got even worse when, after just nine minutes, Brian White put the 'Caps into a 1-0 lead. With fragile confidence and their MLS Cup Playoffs hopes draining away, the Rapids could have easily thrown in the towel at that point.
MLS・
Christophe Galtier hails Neymar's early season form
Christophe Galtier hails Neymar's early season form.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven in doubt over police shortage
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is in doubt over a police shortage.
Premier League confirms resumption with 7 of 10 scheduled games
Premier League has confirmed its resumption with seven of the scheduled ten games set to take place.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 most improved players in Ultimate Team
The top 25 most improved players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
FIFA・
Xabi Alonso reveals role in convincing Thiago to join Liverpool
Xabi Alonso has confessed he helped convince Thiago to join Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2020.
N'Golo Kante eyeing new long-term Chelsea contract
N'Golo Kante wants a long-term commitment from Chelsea as part of negotiations over his future.
Max Allegri provides update on Federico Chiesa injury timeline
Max Allegri provides update on Federico Chiesa injury timeline.
Manuel Akanji makes Man City vow as he targets starting spot
Manuel Akanji has warned his Man City teammates that he has not joined the Premier League champions to be a bit-part player.
90min
845
Followers
9K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0