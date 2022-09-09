Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
No. 3 Louisville wins on the road at No. 13 Kentucky
The University of Louisville volleyball programs Tweet just after the game ended said it all - "Our State." The proclamation from the Cardinals came just seconds after the No. 3 team in the country pulled off a hard-fought 20-25, 25-15, 26-24, 24-26, 15-11 decision over in-state rival and No. 13 Kentucky before a packed house in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.
Big Blue Madness set as campout returns for first time in three years
Big Blue Madness, the unofficial tip off for Kentucky basketball's 2022-23 season and the Wildcats' premier recruiting weekend of the year, is now set for Friday, Oct. 14 and for the first time in three years, fans will be able to campout for tickets. UK announced Tuesday fans can campout...
Kentucky to honor Reggie Warford vs. Florida A&M in Unity Series
After a successful launch to the series in 2021, the Unity Series returns on Dec. 21 with the Kentucky men’s basketball team hosting Florida A&M. The Unity Series is a five-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference's to play an annual game between Kentucky and one of the SWAC's member institutions inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Similarities between Kentucky's 2018 and current defense are hard not to notice
Kentucky's 2018 defense was arguably the most dominant in program history. The senior-heavy defense led by Josh Allen, Mike Edwards, Darius West, Jordan Jones, Lonnie Johnson and Derrick Baity held opponents to 20 points or less in nine of its 13 games and was the best unit on the first 10-win Kentucky team since 1977.
kentuckytoday.com
Difficult schedule awaits Payne in his first season with Cards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If there's any good news in the demanding schedule Kenny Payne's first Louisville basketball team will face it's that 12 of the first 19 games will be played in the KFC Yum! Center, with no true road games until meeting Florida State in Tallahassee on Dec. 10.
Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule
Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
thecomeback.com
Kentucky had hilariously appropriate dinner after beating Florida
The Kentucky Wildcats pulled off one of the bigger victories of the weekend when they went into Gainsville, Florida and beat the No. 12 Florida Gators in a prime-time SEC showdown. And it looks like the Wildcats celebrated the big win with an extremely appropriate dinner. On Monday evening, Kentucky...
RELATED PEOPLE
Everything Alex Atkins said on Tuesday about Jordan Travis, the offense, and prep for Louisville
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins spoke on Tuesday. He reviewed the offensive performance against LSU. He spoke about areas where the offense must improve. He also looked ahead to facing Louisville. The full video follows, with quotes underneath:. On the challenges of...
balldurham.com
Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit
The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
wdrb.com
Louisville releases men's basketball schedule, highlighted by Maui trip, 3 in-state rivalries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – First-year University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will face some challenges right at the outset of his tenure, judging from the program’s full men’s basketball schedule, released on Tuesday. The Cardinals open at home on Nov. 9 against an experienced Bellarmine team...
Jarvis Brownlee comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State
The former Seminole turned Cardinal has been looking forward to Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Expected to Play in 2022 Border League
Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham is expected to take part in the upcoming 2022 Border League, according to Samad Hines of The Season Ticket: Dillingham's Donda Academy in California is one of many high profile schools that's expected to take part in the upcoming event, which is set to take ...
Louisville vs Florida State: Depth Chart Comparison
Louisville's week three depth chart essentially reflects the same as it did prior to the season opener. One change is that defensive lineman Jermayne Lole's injury takes him from the No. 2 spot nose tackle. During his weekly press conference, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield, along with offensive coordinator Lance...
FSU opens as favorite over Louisville
Florida State is a road favorite for Friday’s contest at Louisville. The Seminoles opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, and that moved a little more in FSU’s favor by Monday morning. FSU is a 2-point favorite as of Monday at 9 a.m. The Seminoles are 2-0 for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 2
Kirk Herbstreit likes what he saw from the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, and who could blame him?. Kentucky isn’t necessarily known as a big-time football school, though head coach Mark Stoops is doing his best to change that impression. Even Kentucky’s basketball-obsessed fanbase had to have tipped the cap to the football program this past weekend. The Wildcats, ranked No. 20, traveled down to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators in “The Swamp”, 26-16.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kickoff time, television announced for USF at Louisville
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against USF at Cardinal Stadium will be played at noon on Sept. 24. The U of L-USF game will be on the Regional Sports Network. Louisville is 1-1 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse on the...
Updated scouting report on No. 1 running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens
El Campo (Texas) High School standout and Louisville commit Rueben Owens sits atop the Top247 running back rankings and in the top three overall prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 class. an industry-generated 247Sports Composite five-star, Owens has established himself over the past couple of years as an elite back with exceptional long-term potential.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
wdrb.com
Changes to Valhalla Golf Club mostly completed for the 2024 PGA Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Golf fans will notice some changes at Valhalla when they come out for the next major at the course. The biggest change is that the fourth PGA Championship to be held at the course will be in May of 2024 and not August as in past events.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0