ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

No. 3 Louisville wins on the road at No. 13 Kentucky

The University of Louisville volleyball programs Tweet just after the game ended said it all - "Our State." The proclamation from the Cardinals came just seconds after the No. 3 team in the country pulled off a hard-fought 20-25, 25-15, 26-24, 24-26, 15-11 decision over in-state rival and No. 13 Kentucky before a packed house in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kentucky to honor Reggie Warford vs. Florida A&M in Unity Series

After a successful launch to the series in 2021, the Unity Series returns on Dec. 21 with the Kentucky men’s basketball team hosting Florida A&M. The Unity Series is a five-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference's to play an annual game between Kentucky and one of the SWAC's member institutions inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Basketball
kentuckytoday.com

Difficult schedule awaits Payne in his first season with Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If there's any good news in the demanding schedule Kenny Payne's first Louisville basketball team will face it's that 12 of the first 19 games will be played in the KFC Yum! Center, with no true road games until meeting Florida State in Tallahassee on Dec. 10.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule

Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thecomeback.com

Kentucky had hilariously appropriate dinner after beating Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats pulled off one of the bigger victories of the weekend when they went into Gainsville, Florida and beat the No. 12 Florida Gators in a prime-time SEC showdown. And it looks like the Wildcats celebrated the big win with an extremely appropriate dinner. On Monday evening, Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Milt Wagner
balldurham.com

Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit

The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Usa Basketball
247Sports

Louisville vs Florida State: Depth Chart Comparison

Louisville's week three depth chart essentially reflects the same as it did prior to the season opener. One change is that defensive lineman Jermayne Lole's injury takes him from the No. 2 spot nose tackle. During his weekly press conference, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield, along with offensive coordinator Lance...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU opens as favorite over Louisville

Florida State is a road favorite for Friday’s contest at Louisville. The Seminoles opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, and that moved a little more in FSU’s favor by Monday morning. FSU is a 2-point favorite as of Monday at 9 a.m. The Seminoles are 2-0 for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 2

Kirk Herbstreit likes what he saw from the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, and who could blame him?. Kentucky isn’t necessarily known as a big-time football school, though head coach Mark Stoops is doing his best to change that impression. Even Kentucky’s basketball-obsessed fanbase had to have tipped the cap to the football program this past weekend. The Wildcats, ranked No. 20, traveled down to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators in “The Swamp”, 26-16.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy