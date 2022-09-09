ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

Hurricane Earl prompts alert to avoid 2 miles of Outer Banks beaches in NC, park says

By Mark Price
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

Dangerous swells associated with Category 2 Hurricane Earl have prompted warnings for tourists to avoid the oceanside beaches of Rodanthe within Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The village is notorious for having homes too close to the ocean, and efforts are underway to move at least three as the hurricane nears, officials said.

“Distant Hurricane Earl has produced ocean overwash on seashore beaches since yesterday (Sept. 8) and is forecast to continue impacting beaches through this weekend,” Cape Hatteras officials said in a news release. “Avoiding the approximately two-mile stretch of beach is recommended due to ocean overwash, rough surf and debris from nearby houses, including open and damaged septic tanks on the beach.”

The stretch of hazardous beach is the heavily residential area between north Rodanthe and South Seashore Drive.

Hurricane Earl is more than 700 miles off the North Carolina coast and will not make landfall in the United States.

However, its 100-mph winds are generating powerful swells, and experts predict they will worsen due to a Sept. 10 full moon and the arrival of king tides , which occur when the orbits of the Earth, moon and sun align to create “the greatest tidal effects of the year.”

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for North Carolina and predicts “up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.”

“Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding,” forecasters say.

Dangerous rip currents are also expected, and multiple warnings have been issued for people to stay out of the ocean in coming days.

The National Park Service reports permits to move the three homes in Rodanthe homes were issued prior to Hurricane Earl’s formation. All three are on South Shore Drive, on the south end of Rodanthe, officials said.

Beachfront homes in Rodanthe have come under increased scrutiny this year, after three collapsed due to ocean swells and scattered dangerous construction debris for miles inside Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Two collapsed in May and one in February, McClatchy News reports.

The National Park Service expects the threat to the Rodanthe area will ease early next week, officials said.

Hurricane Earl, full moon, lunar ‘king tide’ align to create threat on NC Outer Banks

Two Outer Banks homes collapse into ocean and more could fall at any time, park says

Five-bedroom home collapses into ocean on Outer Banks, spreading debris along beaches

Comments / 4

Related
nctripping.com

10 Beautiful Roadside Waterfalls in North Carolina for Everyone!

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Many of our outdoor spaces in North Carolina are harder to access but these beautiful roadside waterfalls are for everyone to see. Scattered throughout Western NC,...
TRAVEL
outerbanksvoice.com

Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall

A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
DARE COUNTY, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best North Carolina Mountain Towns You Must Visit

Are you looking for the best North Carolina mountain towns, but not sure where to start? If so, you have come to the right place! North Carolina is a wonderful state with great barbecue and beautiful waterfalls. But the thing that this southern state will be known for is its North Carolina mountain towns!
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rodanthe, NC
Government
City
Rodanthe, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Outer Banks#Hurricanes#National Ocean Service
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk says Beach Road traffic delays expected this week

Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.
KITTY HAWK, NC
travelexperta.com

Top 4 Historic Hotels in North Carolina You Won’t Believe

If you enjoy staying at hotels with roots embedded in local history combined with modern conveniences, consider a tour of North Carolina’s hip hotels for your next vacation. Several North Carolina hotel owners have transformed classic structures into chic showplaces that offer luxurious accommodations and fine dining. Visit these historic places that cater to the sophisticated traveler. Here are some historic hotels in North Carolina for you to stay at!
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Jalopnik

If You Own A Ford F-150 Lightning In North Carolina, You Might Get Asked To Help Power The Grid

It’s not just California’s power grid that sucks. As we move into the era of electric cars and millions of EV chargers, states across the country are facing the reality of grids that aren’t up to the task of increasing demand and extreme weather. In North Carolina, the situation isn’t much different, and Star News recently reported the state’s Duke Energy is partnering with Ford to get some owners of the F-150 Lightning to help with the state’s power grid when demand is high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Hurricane Earl creates rip currents, flooding concerns

NEWPORT - The National Weather Service in Newport is cautioning swimmers about an extended high risk of rip currents along the North Carolina beaches as well as a significant increase in coastal flooding as Hurricane Earl churns over 900 miles offshore. According to the weather service news release and graphics,...
NEWPORT, NC
WECT

9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina

Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes will switch to their off-season schedules starting this Tuesday, September 13. Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
SOUTHPORT, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC September 12 at 1:12AM EDT by NWS

121300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick- Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Bland,. Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd,. New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
11K+
Followers
464
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy