Michigan State

The Surprising Story Behind How Michigan Got Its Name

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
William Shakespeare didn't take much stake into what goes into a name. In "Romeo and Juliet," the famous writer had Juliet say, "What's in a name? That which we call a rose/ By any other name would smell as sweet." However, we would beg to differ with Shakespeare on how much a name matters.

That brings us to the whole purpose of this article: Have you ever wondered how your state got its name ? The names of all the 50 states reflect their histories — From the tribes native of the region to the European countries who colonized. While some state names are unconfirmed or disputed, the vast majority of them have definitive etymologies. Insider graciously compiled a list of how each state got its name . Here's what they found out about the great state of Michigan:

"Michigan comes from the native American word "Michigama" or 'big lake.'"

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:

"'Michigama,' meaning 'large lake,' is a word derived from the Chippewa language. It was applied to the entire Great Lakes region by Native Americans and then by explorers who first traversed these great waters in the sixteenth century. Over time, the early residents added more names and sorted out the local geography, but the name Michigan remained as a reference to the entire region and one of our Great Lakes."

The more you know!

