Tacoma, WA

Man found shot to death at Tacoma intersection is identified by medical examiner

By Adam Lynn
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

A man found shot to death in a Tacoma intersection earlier this month has been identified by Pierce County medical examiners.

Papaloa Sauileone, 42 of Tacoma, died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a news release Friday from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. Sauileone’s manner of death was homicide, the office reported.

A Tacoma Fire Department crew spotted someone down in the street at 5:13 a.m. Sept. 5 at East 72nd and I streets, police reported. Firefighters provided aid, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been reported.

Sauileone’s family planned a vigil at 6 p.m. Friday near the place where he was killed.

His sister, Tofa Sauileone, described her brother as a big-hearted man who left behind a wife and six children.

“Whenever he meets someone, he leaves them with a great memory,” she said.

She encouraged anyone with information on her brother’s death to contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.

The News Tribune

