When reports first emerged that Marvel Studios would be developing a film based on their Thunderbolts team from the comics, no one knew what to expect. We would later find out that Jake Schreirer would direct the film, but we didn't exactly know which characters would be in the lineup. During Disney's D23 Expo, Marvel revealed that the film would feature Yelena Belova, the Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, Red Guardian, Ghost, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and even Taskmaster. Fans didn't know which version of Taskmaster to expect in the film, but we now know that it will be the same character from Black Widow. Disney sent out a press release that confirms that Olga Kurylenko will return as the character for Thunderbolts.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO