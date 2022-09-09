Read full article on original website
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
Thunderbolts Cast Revealed at D23 Expo
Marvel's Thunderbolts cast has been officially revealed! As part of Marvel Studios' big presentation at D23 Expo 2022, the ensemble of actors coming together to play the Thunderbolts was certainly a headlining event. Marvel Studios has made it a tradition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise to shut down shows by displaying their all-star ensemble lineups in projects like The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, or Eternals; the Thunderbolts are a nice twisted little turn on that tradition, as this particular team will be made up not of heroes, but ne'er do wells from the darker corners of the MCU.
Disney Shares First Look at New Daredevil Suit
In a matter of weeks, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point during the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As we've seen in the promotional material for the series so far, the character is going back to his roots. To date, the show's teasers have only shown the Man Without Fear donning a yellow suit, a nod to the character's earliest appearances within the source material. Now, that already might be changing.
One Piece: Red Cosplay Shows Off Nami's Movie Makeover
Nami remains the map maker for the Straw Hat Pirates within One Piece's history, joining Luffy's crew earlier than many other crew members that reside inside the Thousand Sunny. With the movies within the Shonen franchise often taking the opportunity to imagine the Straw Hats wearing different outfits from what we usually see the anime character slap on, Nami is no different this time around as she has attire that makes her look far more like a pirate than ever before.
Why Marvel's New Fantastic Four Cast Wasn't Announced At D23
Following the massive San Diego Comic-Con panel that Marvel had, many were hoping the beloved company would reveal the cast for Fantastic Four at D23 Expo. D23 is, in some ways, Comic-Con 2.0. It's a Disney-centric event that allows the entertainment giant to dump news, trailers, and other goodies about its upcoming projects on to the public and basically dominate the internet for an entire day. Many had high hopes for this event as Marvel dropped nonstop bombshells at San Diego Comic-Con and it was heavily rumored that D23 would sustain that momentum, but it wasn't quite as big. That's not to say D23 wasn't filled with great announcements and trailers, but it wasn't mindblowing.
Captain America: New World Order Director Confirms Marvel Movie's Villain (Exclusive)
At D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, Marvel fans got a lot of fresh updates about many of Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, including the eagerly anticipated Captain America: New World Order. During the Marvel presentation on Saturday, the film's cast was announced, including Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradly, and Danny Ramirez who will take on the role of Falcon. It was also announced that Shira Haas would be making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, but the biggest surprise may have been the announcement that Tim Blake Nelson will return as The Leader. Now, the film's director Julius Onah confirms to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis for ComicBook.com that The Leader is indeed the film's villain — and he will present a real challenge for the new Captain America.
Two Disney Movies Top the Second Weakest Box Office Weekend of the Year
Two Disney movies sit atop the box office charts during the second worst weekend of the year to date. 20th Century Studios' Barbarian will take the top spot. The horror movie earned $3.8 million on Friday. It's projected to take in $9 million by the end of the weekend. Critics are loving the movie, which has a 92% certified fresh score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Smart, darkly humorous, and above all scary, Barbarian offers a chilling and consistently unpredictable thrill ride for horror fans." ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave Barbarian a positive if not glowing 3.5-out-of-5 review. He writes:
Fantastic Four Director Confirmed
During Marvel Studios' D23 Expo presentation, it was confirmed that Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot will be directed by Matt Shakman. Today's announcement begins to pay off years of speculation about who could take on the reigns of the beloved characters, with speculation starting back when The Walt Disney Company acquired the rights to the characters during their purchase of 20th Century Fox. Rivaling the X-Men and that roster of beloved mutants, the members of the Fantastic Four are arguably the characters that Marvel fans have most been looking forward to seeing join the MCU.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
Thunderbolts: Marvel Confirms Which Taskmaster Is Appearing
When reports first emerged that Marvel Studios would be developing a film based on their Thunderbolts team from the comics, no one knew what to expect. We would later find out that Jake Schreirer would direct the film, but we didn't exactly know which characters would be in the lineup. During Disney's D23 Expo, Marvel revealed that the film would feature Yelena Belova, the Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, Red Guardian, Ghost, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and even Taskmaster. Fans didn't know which version of Taskmaster to expect in the film, but we now know that it will be the same character from Black Widow. Disney sent out a press release that confirms that Olga Kurylenko will return as the character for Thunderbolts.
Here's Where to Get Funko Festival of Fun 2022 Holiday Pop Figures
Funko just wrapped up D23 Expo this past weekend and their New York Comic-Con 2022 event is only weeks away, but they're squeezing in this year's Festival of Fun holiday Pop figure drops starting this Wednesday, September 14th. Over the course of two days, numerous holiday-themed Funko Pop figures will drop, and you'll be able to keep track of them all right here.
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
National Treasure: Edge of History Trailer Released by Disney+
Straight from D23 Expo 2022 comes the first official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, the upcoming Disney+ series spinoff of the fan-favorite action franchise. Though set in the same continuity as the two feature films that starred Nicolas Cage, the actor will seemingly not be returning to reprise his role for the TV series. Disney+ also confirmed a release date for the new series, revealing that the show's first two episodes will premiere on the streaming service on December 14tth. Check out the first official footage from the upcoming series below!
Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms the Status of the Avengers In the MCU
The Avengers have officially disassembled. While Avengers: Endgame made plain the fates of most of the individual Avengers following the battle with Thanos, the status of the Avengers organization has been more nebulous. Speaking at the D23 Expo on Saturday, during the Marvel portion of the Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century showcase, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let it be known that the Avengers are no more, thus leaving a vacuum that Marvel's newest team, the Thunderbolts, can fill. "Just because there isn't an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts," Feige said, confirming that the Avengers are no longer a going concern in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
The Santa Clauses Series Will Answer the Franchise's Biggest Question
The internet's favorite joke about The Santa Clause will make it into the follow-up TV series on Disney+, according to producers. At D23 this past weekend, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak reported back that the Santa Claus who died in the first movie will be directly addressed in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses. Tim Allen's version of Santa started his career by accidentally causing the death of his predecessor, and while it was really just a plot point to get Scott Calvin (Allen) from point A to B, fans have later realized that "whoa -- that's kind of messed up!"
Captain America: New World Order Cast Revealed at D23 Expo
Fans got more information regarding Captain America: New World Order, including who will make up the Marvel film's cast. Captain America 4 was officially announced following the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the Disney+ series showrunner Malcolm Spellman returning to pen the script with Dalan Musson, and Cloverfield Paradox's Julius Onah helming the project. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Captain America: New World Order in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, which left the cast to be announced at a later date. Luckily, that time has come during the Marvel Studios portion of Saturday's D23 Expo panel.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Release Date Revealed at D23 Expo
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is coming to Disney+ sooner than you think. At D23 Expo on Saturday, it was announced that all episodes of Tales of the Jedi will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 26th. The series was officially confirmed earlier this year ahead of Star Wars Celebration with that event featuring a panel for the series of animated anthology shorts. Rumors of the series had originally emerged in December 2021.
Octopath Traveler 2 Announced, Release Date Revealed
As part of today's Nintendo Direct, Square Enix and Nintendo have announced Octopath Traveler II, a sequel to the original Octopath Traveler. It is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023. Notably, the title features a set of eight new protagonists to play as. The announcement is notable in part because the mobile title Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent was released earlier this year, which seems to indicate that Square Enix feels pretty confident in it as a franchise.
Werewolf by Night: Marvel Fans Excited Over Studio's First Venture Into Horror
Werewolf by Night is on the way, and Marvel fans can't get enough. Saturday, Kevin Feige officially confirmed the first-ever holiday special from Marvel Studios, the Gael Garcia Bernal-led Halloween presentation that will debut on Disney+ just over three weeks from now. Despite being a character tucked away deep within the Marvel stable, Jack Russell found himself as a trending topic on Twitter Monday afternoon as fans couldn't contain their excitement, some 48 hours after the special was first announced.
