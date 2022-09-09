ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

State board allows Derby GOP candidate Leah Howell to stay on Kansas House ballot

By Katie Bernard, Chance Swaim
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZQXh_0hoxUFKo00

A Kansas board has rejected an attempt to remove Leah Howell from the ballot for Kansas’ 82nd House District, concluding she did not need to physically move to the district before filing to run for the office.

Misty Hobbs, the Democrat running for the seat, filed a complaint against Howell.

Howell served in the Legislature this year for House District 81 when Republican Rep. Blake Carpenter was deployed. After Carpenter returned, Howell stepped down and moved to House District 82 southeast of Wichita to run for office.

Howell said she signed the contract for her home in Derby, changed her address on her driver’s license and voter registration, and filed to run in the GOP primary on May 11. She and her husband, Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell, now live in the 82nd District.

Howell’s filing documents did not list an address within the district as her residence but only as her mailing address, Rep. Vic Miller, a Topeka Democrat representing Hobbs, told the objections board in a hearing Friday

“Her nomination is void,” Miller said. “Had she become a resident and then filed that would have cured it.”

Howell’s attorney, Ryan Krieghauser, argued that knocking Howell from the ballot would have denied her constitutional rights and overturned the will of the voters.

Because Howell signed the lease for a home in District 82 prior to filing to run for office, Krieghauser said, she had the needed intent to return to a home in the district.

“People can change where they live and that doesn’t mean you reject the will of the voters and you strip someone of their constitutional right,” he said.

Howell said she moved into the rental home within about 24 hours of signing the lease. She couldn’t remember why she listed the home as a mailing address but not her residence.

“I think I was just sloppy,” Howell said.

The three board commission accepted Krieghauser’s argument.

Hobbs said she wasn’t surprised by the conclusion but intended to point to Howell’s move in her campaigning.

“I think we as Kansans deserve to see what politics is, and this is it,” Hobbs said. “She was never really a part of us and that someone is just making a power grab for our district.”

Howell dismissed the objection as “political gamesmanship” by the Democrats.

“It’s just part of how the game is played, you know, from one party to the next,” Howell said. “They were looking for something that they could pick on.”

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates

HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name will appear on the ballot in November. […] The post Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Derby, KS
Elections
City
Wichita, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Derby, KS
Derby, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Elections
Kansas Reflector

National advocacy group criticizes Kansas law firm donations to Schmidt

TOPEKA — A national government advocacy group says Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt deserves scrutiny for taking campaign contributions from law firms who received contracts from him as attorney general. Schmidt’s spokesman denounced the criticism as an uninformed partisan attack, pointing out that some of the same firms also donated to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s […] The post National advocacy group criticizes Kansas law firm donations to Schmidt appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Election Local#Voter Registration#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Derby Gop#Kansas House#Republican
Hays Post

Kelly touts rural freight technology project in western Kansas

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently congratulated communities and businesses that will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. The $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on...
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Why Kansas’ Kris Kobach resigned from the We Build the Wall board

It’s always best to be alert on Friday afternoons, when politicians have a habit of releasing news they hope to see buried. Take this Kansas City Star report, for example. Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the Republican candidate for state attorney general, resigned Friday from the board of directors of We Build the Wall after the nonprofit organization was indicted on allegations of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend

When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KSN News

Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday

3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Public Schools reports jump in number of guns found over last 5 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district on Monday released data that shows the number of weapons found at schools over the last five years, going back to the 2017-18 school year. What stands out is a recent surge in reports of students found with guns. The data breaks down categories of weapons found with knives being the most common.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
248
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy