Pennsylvania launching free school breakfast program

By AP
 5 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday.

The $21.5 million plan will be paid for with money from the previous year's School Food Services General Fund appropriation. Schools that participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs will receive support from the program.

The pandemic-era federal aid that made school meals available for free to all public school students, ended this past school year, despite a push in Congress to extend it. In Pennsylvania, officials say breakfast consumption under the free meals program increased by 16%, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Nationwide, other states have adopted legislation to provide free meals regardless of income level.

NorthcentralPA.com

Grants available for farmer-veterans

Harrisburg, Pa. — Veterans in the farming business are now eligible for grants of up to $10,000 from the state to help build or grow their businesses, Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week. The grants will be administered through two veteran-farmer agencies in the state. “This grant program is designed to recognize the great commitment of Pennsylvania’s farmer-veterans: to love and defend their country and also to serve humanity by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — The 2022 election for Pennsylvania governor is coming soon, and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you are prepared to make your choice. The state’s governor wields a vast amount of power. They propose a yearly spending plan...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Sen. Yaw to host meetings on future of agriculture

Harrisburg, Pa. — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) will host three regional meetings to discuss the future of Pennsylvania agriculture with members of the agriculture and agribusiness communities across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties. “The discussion is designed to listen to concerns and answer questions on how to improve agricultural conditions throughout our region,” Sen. Yaw said. “These meetings are intended to create a friendly dialogue and exchange of ideas.” ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

DEP continues drought watch and asks public to conserve water

Despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties, according to DEP. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see continued meaningful precipitation over several months and have public water suppliers in affected counties returning to normal operations before the drought watch can be lifted,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “We ask Pennsylvanians in these counties to continue to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban

Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT to phase in newly-designed driver licenses, identification cards

PennDOT is updating the design and enhancing the security features of its driver license and identification card products as part of ongoing security enhancements, according to an announcement this week. “The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver license and identification card issuance process,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. All Driver and Photo centers will transition to the new...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

New maps will help decide where up to $1 billion in federal money goes for Pa. broadband expansion

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — As Pennsylvania prepares for an anticipated flood of federal funding to improve broadband access, the state must first resolve a basic and yet surprisingly thorny challenge: pinpointing where high-speed internet is still unavailable. Almost everyone agrees that the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

DEP to give rebates for purchase of EVs

DEP has upped its consumer rebates for electric vehicles, with a focus on working-class households. As of September 1, the DEP 2022-2023 Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate program is offering Pennsylvanians a bigger rebate for the purchase of a new or used battery electric car or truck. The amount has increased from $750 to $2,000 or $3,000, depending on household income. The program also lowered the household income levels eligible for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teen and baby who went missing from Loyalsock Township in July located

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A teenager and her 8-month-old child who went missing on July 31 have been found, according to State Police at Montoursville. "Both involved were located safely this morning on 9/14/22 by Reading Police Department," according to an updated press release. Police had asked for the public's help to locate a 16-year-old runaway and her child from Loyalsock Township. Aaliyah Marie Diaz was believed to have run away from 1530 Randall Circle on July 31, at 9:50 p.m. Her then-8-month-old Nathaniel Anthony Orega, Jr., was also reported missing. At the time, authorities believed the mother and child traveled to the Allentown, Pa. area together. No additional information about their whereabouts or condition was provided.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT roundup week of Sept. 12

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships. This week, the contractor will continue work on the East Linden Service Road, the Grandview Jug Handle, and the bridges over...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man caught in Montoursville Walmart parking lot with items stolen from Bradford County home

Bradford County, Pa. — A checkbook and other stolen items from a theft in Bradford County were discovered in a stolen car at a Walmart parking lot in Lycoming County, police say. A Leroy Township homeowner called police on June 8 after discovering items in her house had been taken. The homeowner and her son believed the items had been taken sometime between May 27-29. The items that went missing...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

San Diego (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Assault charges for Mount Carmel man who picked another man up by his neck

Mount Carmel, Pa. — After stepping between two people arguing, a man told police he was grabbed by the neck and lifted off his feet. The accuser came to the home to help someone move their belongings out when the alleged assault took place. Officer Tyler Herbster of the Mount Carmel Police Department spoke with several witnesses who identified Joshua Sulick as the aggressor. Herbster interviewed Sulick on Sept. 3...
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

