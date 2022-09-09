Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
AR-10's Are Safer Than AR-15's, so Why Is the Media Saying Otherwise?Brad LigamitusParkland, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Footage captures man being beaten by assailant with bat in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been left feeling outraged after a loved one was targeted in an alarming ambush that they said was motivated by hate, and it was all caught on camera. Bashed with a bat. It’s how 62-year-old Kin Pang was welcomed home from work...
cbs12.com
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WSVN-TV
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
Click10.com
SUV thief appears to have copied North Miami Beach man’s key fob
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A northern Miami-Dade County family is enduring a string of bad luck. First they had an expensive iPhone stolen earlier this summer, and now someone has taken something way more expensive: their 2021 black Cadillac Escalade SUV. “It’s real frustrating because they came to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest
A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday. Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.
WSVN-TV
Driver of stolen car bails out in Hollywood, flees on foot; 2 schools placed on lockdown
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a person who, they said, was behind a wheel of a stolen car before abandoning the vehicle in a Hollywood neighborhood and fleeing on foot, triggering a precautionary lockdown at two nearby schools. According to a Hollywood Police, officers spotted a stolen...
NBC Miami
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
WSVN-TV
Fire crews extinguishing grass fire in Allapatah
MIAMI (WSVN) - An overpass median was engulfed in flames near a road in South Florida. The grass fire started near Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue in Allapatah, Tuesday morning. Fire crews were on the scene as they attempted to extinguish the blaze. Please check back on WSVN.com...
IN THIS ARTICLE
850wftl.com
Local woman accused of trying to infect first responders with HIV
OAKLAND PARK, FL– — Authorities are reporting at a 22-year-old woman intentionally tried to inflict first responders with HIV. On September 4th, around 3:00 p.m officials were called to a halfway house in the 400 block of Northeast 33rd Street after one of the residents appeared to be overdosing.
NBC Miami
Family Upset Over Release of Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 5
Family members of some of the victims of a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway that killed five are upset that video of the collision was released. The video shows the moment of impact that killed the five friends driving on the Palmetto on Aug. 20. The video is part...
WSVN-TV
Miami community shaken by fatal shooting of ‘Grandma Liz’ outside home demands justice
MIAMI (WSVN) - A grieving community still reeling from a shooting a City of Miami neighborhood that left an 89-year-old woman dead is asking for answers in the incident, as residents mourn the loss of a beloved figure. Elizabeth Level was knows and “Grandma Liz” in the neighborhood when shots...
Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began building their argument Monday that his birth mother's alcohol abuse left him with severe behavioral problems that eventually led to his 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Paul...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
Click10.com
Police: Beloved great-grandmother fatally shot in Miami’s Liberty City
A great-grandmother was fatally shot on Friday night in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, police officers found the 89-year-old woman injured after responding to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10 Avenue and 52 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old girl in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl. Isabella Depaoli was last seen near the 2400 block of Northeast 13th Terrace, Sept. 4. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt and light-colored leggings.
californiaexaminer.net
Prosecutors Will Charge the Adolescent Who Shot 2 Miami-dade Students as an Adult
Friday morning, the 16-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of two students waiting for a school bus in northwest Miami-Dade County appeared in court, where prosecutors announced their intention to charge him as an adult. At 8 a.m. on Thursday, police say Emmanuel Morales opened fire on two 12-year-old students...
5-year-old who went missing In South Florida found dead
South Florida authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing.
Woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on South Florida highway
A woman who was stranded on the entrance ramp of a South Florida highway was hit and killed by another vehicle early Friday morning.
cbs12.com
Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
NBC Miami
Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash Causing by Fleeing Teens Laid to Rest
The family of a mother killed in a crash in Oakland Park last month that was caused by teens fleeing from police said their final goodbyes at a funeral Monday. Maria Tellez was laid to rest after a funeral service at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in North Lauderdale. The...
Comments / 0