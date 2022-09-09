Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties throughout the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties and throughout central North Carolina.

The Flash Flood Watch is going to be in effect throughout a large portion of the weekend, starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect in the following counties:

Forsyth

Guilford

Alamance

Davidson

Randolph

Stanly

Montogomery

Anson

Richmond

The NWS listed the following description of what is causing the flood watch:

“Deep moisture flowing into the region combined with a warm front moving in from the south and southeast will bring a threat of widespread rain to southern and western portions of the Piedmont Saturday through Sunday. Rainfall totals around 2 inches are likely, with the potential for isolated storm total rainfall of 3 to 4 inches. The risk of flooding will be highest in urban areas.”

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions could possibly develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is extremely dangerous and weather forecasts should be monitored throughout the weekend to ensure safety.

