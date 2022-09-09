ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties throughout the weekend

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHWaq_0hoxU13t00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties and throughout central North Carolina.

The Flash Flood Watch is going to be in effect throughout a large portion of the weekend, starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Track the weather yourself using the FOX8 Interactive Radar

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect in the following counties:

  • Forsyth
  • Guilford
  • Alamance
  • Davidson
  • Randolph
  • Stanly
  • Montogomery
  • Anson
  • Richmond

The NWS listed the following description of what is causing the flood watch:

“Deep moisture flowing into the region combined with a warm front moving in from the south and southeast will bring a threat of widespread rain to southern and western portions of the Piedmont Saturday through Sunday. Rainfall totals around 2 inches are likely, with the potential for isolated storm total rainfall of 3 to 4 inches. The risk of flooding will be highest in urban areas.”

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions could possibly develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is extremely dangerous and weather forecasts should be monitored throughout the weekend to ensure safety.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Expect a wet, possibly stormy day in the Triad

(WGHP) — After a wet weekend for many, don’t expect to dry off quite yet! Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that parts of the Piedmont Triad can expect showers and thunderstorms today as a cold front rolls through. It’ll stay warm, with highs in the lower 80s, but most everyone can expect to be a little […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

Flash Flood Watch affecting events across Piedmont Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several events and locations throughout the Piedmont Triad and central NC are closing their doors and adjusting their plans in wake of the Flash Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service for this weekend. Local hot spots such as Wet N’ Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro are not opening […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. There is a flood watch in place until 8 p.m. Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamance, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
County
Richmond County, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC September 12 at 1:12AM EDT by NWS

121300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick- Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Bland,. Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd,. New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
GRANITE QUARRY, NC
FOX8 News

Debris on Greensboro roads poses danger

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Debris in the road or on the side of it poses a danger to drivers in Greensboro. The issue has the attention of city leaders.  FOX8 crews spotted dozens of blown tires, vehicle parts and several bumpers across the city on Monday. “After an accident, I think we will drive down the street, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Piedmont Triad#Weather Forecasts#Urban Areas#Forsyth Guilford#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Project to help North Wilkesboro Speedway traffic ‘several years’ away, officials say

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Transportation officials are already preparing for massive crowds for when NASCAR makes its long-awaited return to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in May. The North Carolina Department of Transportation told Queen City News that there are currently “no funded projects” to help with traffic and improve access to […]
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
nctripping.com

10 Beautiful Roadside Waterfalls in North Carolina for Everyone!

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Many of our outdoor spaces in North Carolina are harder to access but these beautiful roadside waterfalls are for everyone to see. Scattered throughout Western NC,...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries causes large power outage in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage occurred in Winston-Salem following a crash at an intersection, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, causing a road closure and a large power outage in the area. Police say that the crash scene is already […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSPA 7News

Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street. The closure began at 1:42 p.m. and lasted until 3:06 p.m. Traffic was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy