Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Salamander Resorts Purchases DC's Mandarin Oriental Hotel as Part of Company-Wide Transformation
Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Johnson’s current flagship resort sits in Middleburg, Virginia, about 50 miles from D.C. Her purchase of the Mandarin is part of...
WJLA
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo is this weekend: what you need to know
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland will hold its Air & Space Expo this weekend. The free expo will be held from Sept. 17 to 18 as a "thank you" to the community and the National Capital Region. The show features premier aerial demonstrations, including from The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, Air Force Heritage Flight, C-17 Demo Team, U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, USAFA Wings of Blue, MH-65D Coast Guard Demo, Commemorative Air Force Aircraft: B-17, B-25, B-24, B-29, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-16 Fighting Falcon, UH-1N Huey, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit. There will also be several civilian performers, other displays and exhibits.
luxury-houses.net
This $15.999M Grand Estate in Mc Lean Boasts Remarkable Beauty and Dream-worthy Features
The Estate in Mc Lean is a luxurious home surrounded by immaculate landscaping that ensures your year-round privacy now available for sale. This home located at 1163 Chain Bridge Rd, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 13,882 square feet of living spaces. Call Piper Yerks (Phone: 703 963-1363), Pamela A Yerks (Phone: 703 760-0744) – Washington Fine Properties, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mc Lean.
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Where to go apple picking this season
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. I would really love for these 85 degree humid days to subside already!. I’m...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
37 Iconic Images of September 11th – A Day of Remembrance
As we remember the anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, we wanted to look back at the iconic images from that fateful day. The September 11th attacks took the lives of 2,977 people in the World Trade Center in New York; the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and on United Airlines flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex
When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
wtmj.com
F-16 pilot in sky over DC on 9/11 to speak at EAA
Maj. Heather “Lucky” Penney, known for her involvement in protecting Washington D.C. on 9/11, will recount her experiences on Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in a special edition of the EAA Aviation Museum Aviation Adventure Speaker Series. “That morning, my flightmate and I were charged with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Planet Defense LLC Launches New Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) in Stafford County, VA
Planet Defense LLC = Innovation + Integration + Security. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The creation and implementation of a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) that is a core element of the Virginia Smart Community Testbed based in Stafford County, Virginia, was announced today by Planet Defense LLC and its government and industry partners. Planet Defense LLC is a global cybersecurity consulting, engineering and training company headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
ffxnow.com
Multi-agency search leads to arrest in W&OD trail indecent exposures
Local police have arrested a Herndon man in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents near the Washington & Old Dominion Trail in Reston and Herndon. Fairfax County police arrested and charged Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, with five counts of indecent exposure. Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday for warrants from another state.
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffxnow.com
Hiring underway ahead of Wegman’s 2023 opening in Reston
A second round of hiring is underway for more 250 part-time positions at the future Wegmans Food Markets in Reston. The 85,000-square-foot store is located at the Halley Rise mixed-use development at the intersection of Reston Parkway and Sunrise Valley Drive. Marcie Rivera, a spokesperson for Wegmans, tells FFXnow that an opening date has not yet been determined.
Mother sues DC charter school for $50 million after son struck by car while leaving
The mother of a child who died as a result of getting hit by a car just outside his Washington, D.C., school is suing the school for $50 million.
NBC Washington
‘Didn't Mean to Kill Him': Trial Begins in Killing of DoorDash Driver at Virginia Denny's
Jurors in Prince William County, Virginia, watched a video Monday of the more than four hour-long police interview of a man accused of shooting and killing a father of two who was working as a food delivery driver the night after Christmas in 2019. Yusuf Ozgur, 56, walked into a...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Tornado warning in effect in areas of Fairfax County
A Tornado Warning is in effect for Fairfax County this evening, per the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. today (Monday). A map detailing the area that may be impacted is below.
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
loudounnow.com
Parts of Loudoun Cut Off from Fire Service by Bridge Weight Limits
Firefighting vehicles cannot reach some parts of Loudoun without violating posted weight limits on bridges, and other areas could see firefighters having to take longer alternate routes, the Loudoun County Combined Fire-Rescue Service has warned. The issue was raised after a Loudoun County deputy pulled over a Philomont tanker truck....
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu
A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
Comments / 0