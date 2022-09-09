ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

WATER SERVICE ALERT: Reynolds Road Business District

UPDATE 9:53 AM – Water service has been restored to affected customers in the Reynolds Road Business District. ORIGINAL POST 4:12 AM: Water service will be disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Boulevard, as well as down Industrial Park Boulevard, effective at 4:00 AM today, September 12, 2022, as Aqua Ohio crews repair a water main break.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Crews repair water main break in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning affected the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials. Water service was disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd. Industrial Park Blvd. was also affected. All repairs were completed by 10 a.m.
MENTOR, OH
cityofmentor.com

Munson Road Repairs Scheduled to Begin September 12, 2022

Motorists are advised that crews will be performing full depth concrete repairs on Munson Road between Civic Center Boulevard and Center Street beginning Monday, September 12, 2022. Southbound traffic will be detoured at the Munson/Center intersection via Center Street and Civic Center Boulevard while the work occurs. One-way northbound traffic...
MENTOR, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 12

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
cityofmentor.com

EV Charging Stations Now Available at Mentor Garfield Park

Two ChargePoint Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations have recently been installed at Eleanor B. Garfield Park and are now available for use by the public. These handicap accessible stations are located in the top parking lot and can accommodate up to four electric vehicles of any make and model.
MENTOR, OH
