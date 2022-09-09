Read full article on original website
Police activity in Shaker Heights prompts road closures
Police in Shaker Heights are asking residents to avoid an area due to police activity.
cityofmentor.com
TRAFFIC NOTICE: Water line work on Reynolds Road near Palisades Parkway overnight
TRAFFIC NOTICE: Crews will be installing a new water service line in the southbound curb lane on Reynolds Road (SR-306) in the vicinity of Palisades Parkway from 8:00 PM tonight through 7:00 AM tomorrow morning. Two-way traffic will be maintained.
I-76 eastbound reopened between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina Co. after crash
Interstate 76 eastbound was closed between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina County near Wadsworth for hours Monday morning due to an apparent crash of a cement truck, officials and News 5 crews confirmed.
cityofmentor.com
WATER SERVICE ALERT: Reynolds Road Business District
UPDATE 9:53 AM – Water service has been restored to affected customers in the Reynolds Road Business District. ORIGINAL POST 4:12 AM: Water service will be disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Boulevard, as well as down Industrial Park Boulevard, effective at 4:00 AM today, September 12, 2022, as Aqua Ohio crews repair a water main break.
cleveland19.com
Crews repair water main break in Mentor
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning affected the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials. Water service was disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd. Industrial Park Blvd. was also affected. All repairs were completed by 10 a.m.
cityofmentor.com
Munson Road Repairs Scheduled to Begin September 12, 2022
Motorists are advised that crews will be performing full depth concrete repairs on Munson Road between Civic Center Boulevard and Center Street beginning Monday, September 12, 2022. Southbound traffic will be detoured at the Munson/Center intersection via Center Street and Civic Center Boulevard while the work occurs. One-way northbound traffic...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 12
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
cleveland19.com
Year-long construction halt has Cleveland business owners losing money
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business owners on East 105th Street in Cleveland are pleading for answers after a street project has been at a standstill. “We haven’t seen any construction. There’s nowhere to park, one-way traffic,” explained Kimberly Carter. Carter owns a business on East 105th Street....
cityofmentor.com
EV Charging Stations Now Available at Mentor Garfield Park
Two ChargePoint Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations have recently been installed at Eleanor B. Garfield Park and are now available for use by the public. These handicap accessible stations are located in the top parking lot and can accommodate up to four electric vehicles of any make and model.
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
I-76 reopens hours after crash closed the highway
Interstate 76 Eastbound has closed because of a crash.
cleveland19.com
Panhandlers with children raising safety concerns on Chagrin Boulevard
WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) -For the last 6 weeks Mayor Ben Holbert has noticed a disturbing trend in the Village of Woodmere: panhandlers popping up in different locations. Holbert tells 19 News that since July, he’s see families lined up and down Chagrin Boulevard, crossing over into neighboring towns like Beachwood and Orange. He said they’re holding signs, asking for money from drivers passing by.
Community gets ready to bid adieu to the popular family-run Rustic Restaurant: West Shore Chatter
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Soon Center Ridge Road across from Westgate in Rocky River won’t look the same. Word got out last week that the Rustic Restaurant, a fixture in the city since 1947, will be closing soon, but the date of the last call remains unclear. The family-owned eatery has served countless meals, including its popular breakfasts, sandwiches and burgers to customers from near and far.
Police investigating after gunfire hits cruiser
No one was injured after an unmarked police cruiser was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning as two officers were investigating a large amount of gunfire on the East Side.
jocoreport.com
Accident Knocks Out Power To 2,000 Customers
CLEVELAND – A two vehicle accident Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. It also knocked out power to about 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Cleveland community in Johnston County. The collision was reported around 10:15am at the intersection of Cleveland Road and South Shiloh Road. After...
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. EMS said the victim...
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
Watch I-Team investigation into speeding school bus
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Brunswick City School bus barreling down the road day after day.
Comments / 0