The Hike-Worthy Tallest Points In Each Southern Tier County

Last weekend, I had a conversation with a friend of mine that was visiting from Florida. He's originally from here and he told me that the one thing that he misses about New York are the hills and the beautiful scenery...especially in the Fall. Since then, I've begun to look...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store

Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
Step Inside Upstate New York’s Only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum [PHOTOS]

Located inside an absolutely beautiful and fully restored historic old City Hall in Corning is The Rockwell Museum, Upstate New York's only Smithsonian Affiliate. The Rockwell Museum holds the distinction of currently being Upstate New York’s only Smithsonian Affiliate and houses an outstanding collection of Western and Native American art. Although the museum is on the smaller side, it is packed with world-class art that isn’t often found in small towns such as Corning.
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?

The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Being Turned Into Electric Energy

According to a report from The Daily Star, the massive 800-pound butter sculpture featured at this year's New York State Fair will be recycled and converted into electric energy. According to the report, Noblehurst Farms in western New York will combine the broken down butter sculpture with other food waste...
Have Fun With These Five Amazing Southern Tier, New York Corn Mazes

Welcome to the fall season. Sure it's still summer until September 22, but unofficially, the fall season has begun. School is back in session, vacations are mostly over for the summer, and signs of fall are everywhere, including everything to do with pumpkins, pumpkin flavors (which I am not a fan of) and Halloween items are on sale everywhere you look. I've even seen Christmas trees and decorations on sale in stores already.
Watch 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Come Down & Get Recycled Into Energy

The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.
