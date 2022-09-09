The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO