Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
The Hike-Worthy Tallest Points In Each Southern Tier County
Last weekend, I had a conversation with a friend of mine that was visiting from Florida. He's originally from here and he told me that the one thing that he misses about New York are the hills and the beautiful scenery...especially in the Fall. Since then, I've begun to look...
Two Binghamton, New York Buildings Nominated For Historic Places Register
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced 27 nominations for State and National Registers of Historic Places. It included a sheltered workshop in Binghamton that promotes the general welfare of people with different abilities. By adding these sites, their heritage would be preserved and would better help the...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Is This A Dancing Bug? What’s With The White Fuzz On Trees In NY
Looks may be deceiving, but that stuff on your tree isn't just white wool blowing in the wind. If you've walked through your backyard or into the woods, you've probably seen these little white fluffy things before. Many might think its fur, feathers or even mold, but it's none of these.
Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store
Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
New York Retail Workers Share What They Wish Customers Knew
In the state of New York, there are 945,000 people who get up every day and head to one of more than 78,000 establishments where they work as retail workers. That's nearly a million people in the state of New York who are working retail jobs. The retail industry in...
Step Inside Upstate New York’s Only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum [PHOTOS]
Located inside an absolutely beautiful and fully restored historic old City Hall in Corning is The Rockwell Museum, Upstate New York's only Smithsonian Affiliate. The Rockwell Museum holds the distinction of currently being Upstate New York’s only Smithsonian Affiliate and houses an outstanding collection of Western and Native American art. Although the museum is on the smaller side, it is packed with world-class art that isn’t often found in small towns such as Corning.
This Upstate New York Man Duped Britain and the World
He walked around all chummy in tweed caps, a supposed “expert” on everything relating to the British royal family when he was just a boy from Upstate New York. A boy who literally duped the world. Thomas James Mace-Archer-Mills was born Thomas James Muscatello on August 18, 1979,...
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?
The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Being Turned Into Electric Energy
According to a report from The Daily Star, the massive 800-pound butter sculpture featured at this year's New York State Fair will be recycled and converted into electric energy. According to the report, Noblehurst Farms in western New York will combine the broken down butter sculpture with other food waste...
Photos: Tanker With 8,000 Gallons of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley
A tanker trailer filled with 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Hudson Valley. Police are trying to determine what happened. On Thursday, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi-truck with a tanker trailer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Esopus. Tanker...
Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?
As we wrap up summer and start to get ready for the cooler months, there are going to be plenty of times we're you're going to need to make some adjustments to your thermostat. Whether we get a late-season heatwave or an early winter snowstorm, this is always the time...
Have Fun With These Five Amazing Southern Tier, New York Corn Mazes
Welcome to the fall season. Sure it's still summer until September 22, but unofficially, the fall season has begun. School is back in session, vacations are mostly over for the summer, and signs of fall are everywhere, including everything to do with pumpkins, pumpkin flavors (which I am not a fan of) and Halloween items are on sale everywhere you look. I've even seen Christmas trees and decorations on sale in stores already.
WATCH: See How New York Forest Rangers Fought The Napanoch Point Fire From The Skies
We see it on TV all the time in California, the wild fires that are completely out of control. Helicopters would fly over head and drop water onto the trees and the ground. I've always wondered how they did it. Then it happened closer to home and it really got...
Watch 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Come Down & Get Recycled Into Energy
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.
Is It Illegal To Make A Citizen’s Arrest In New York State?
Can an ordinary person legally arrest another person in New York State? Let's take a look at what the law says about it in New York State. A citizen's arrest is an arrest made by a private citizen – that is, a person who is not acting as a sworn law-enforcement official.
4 Sneaky Ways You Can Get Ticketed For Violating School Bus Rules
Everyone knows that you have to stop for the school bus when its lights are flashing, but did you know that there are even more rules for navigating the road with a bus that could wind you in some serious trouble?. More and more school buses in the Hudson Valley...
