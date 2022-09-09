ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

PIX11

Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
fox5ny.com

Cardi B visits Queens to uplift young students

NEW YORK - A New York City anti-violence organization got a big boost on Friday when rapper Cardi B threw her support behind their effort to foster success among future generations. Cardi B's visit to Queensbridge was part of a back-to-school event put on by the non-profit group Community Capacity...
CBS News

Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners

"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
fox5ny.com

NY storm brings Tornado Warning, flooding

NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region brought Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an actual tornado before it expired at 5 a.m.
californiaexaminer.net

Trevor Moore Death: Was It An Accident Or Murder?

People want to know about Trevor Moore Death. U.S. comedian and actor Trevor Moore died at 41. The Whitest Kids U’ Know (WKUK), a sketch comedy company located in New York City, of which he is a co-founder and de facto leader, has brought him widespread fame. The tragic news of Trevor’s death came on August 7th, 2021. The late Trevor Moore left behind an estimated $4 million in wealth. Here, we discuss Trevor Moore Death.
Gothamist

CityMD unleashes wave of surprise bills for COVID-19 tests

An exterior view of a CityMD Urgent Care facility on March 24, 2020. New Yorkers are starting to receive surprise bills for COVID-19 tests taken as far back as the early days of the pandemic. Some New Yorkers and Jerseyans are fighting charges of hundreds of dollars for tests they thought would be free. [ more › ]
WTRF- 7News

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at beach

NEW YORK (AP) — Three children died after being found on a New York City beach early Monday and police believe they were drowned by their mother. The children — a 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy — were found on Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach shortly after 3 a.m. and taken to […]
newyorkcitynews.net

New York governor ends Covid facemask requirements

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state will no longer require the public to wear facemasks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. "Starting today, masks will be optional," Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference,. citing...
Big Frog 104

Lucky New York Lottery Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot

One lucky lottery player in New York is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket. Is it you?. The winning numbers for Monday, September 12 Powerball drawing were:. The two winning tickets matched the 5 Powerball numbers but missed the Powerplay. One was sold in Westchester County at Lucky Trading on Main Street in New Rochelle. The second winning million-dollar ticket was sold in Texas.
CBS New York

Mom and son from iconic 9/11 photo look back 21 years later

NEW YORK -  On the sunny morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Brooklyn photographer Alex Webb turned on his television when he heard rumors of an attack on the World Trade Center. When he saw the images on the screen, he and his wife, Rebecca, jumped in a rental car and rushed in that direction. When they got out of the car in Brooklyn Heights, "someone came out of a building and said 'do you want to see what it looks like from the roof?'" he explains.Once they climbed to the rooftop, he saw an unforgettable scene: a mother lovingly gazing at...
