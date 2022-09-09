Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
fox5ny.com
Cardi B visits Queens to uplift young students
NEW YORK - A New York City anti-violence organization got a big boost on Friday when rapper Cardi B threw her support behind their effort to foster success among future generations. Cardi B's visit to Queensbridge was part of a back-to-school event put on by the non-profit group Community Capacity...
Did You Know New York State Has A Crocodile Statue?
When you think crocodiles or alligators New York generally doesn't come to mind. Maybe it will for you now. If you take the trip to New York City, you will spot the crocodile on the ground at the Brooklyn Polytechnic University building:. At the entrance to the university is a...
Newsday's probe into housing discrimination on Long Island still has the real estate industry reeling
An aerial drone image of Long Island. A three-year investigation by Newsday into housing discrimination in Nassau and Suffolk counties continues to train a critical eye on the real estate industry. The "Long Island Divided" investigation was published in 2019, but the report is still ruffling feathers in suburbia. [ more › ]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners
"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Psychologist discusses signs of mental health crisis following possible drowning of Brooklyn children
An investigation is still underway after three children were found on the shore of Coney Island and died soon after. Their mother was taken in for questioning after being found a short distance away, distraught on a boardwalk. Police say the three children found dead are believed to have been...
fox5ny.com
NY storm brings Tornado Warning, flooding
NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region brought Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an actual tornado before it expired at 5 a.m.
californiaexaminer.net
Trevor Moore Death: Was It An Accident Or Murder?
People want to know about Trevor Moore Death. U.S. comedian and actor Trevor Moore died at 41. The Whitest Kids U’ Know (WKUK), a sketch comedy company located in New York City, of which he is a co-founder and de facto leader, has brought him widespread fame. The tragic news of Trevor’s death came on August 7th, 2021. The late Trevor Moore left behind an estimated $4 million in wealth. Here, we discuss Trevor Moore Death.
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
CityMD unleashes wave of surprise bills for COVID-19 tests
An exterior view of a CityMD Urgent Care facility on March 24, 2020. New Yorkers are starting to receive surprise bills for COVID-19 tests taken as far back as the early days of the pandemic. Some New Yorkers and Jerseyans are fighting charges of hundreds of dollars for tests they thought would be free. [ more › ]
MLB pitcher turned Port Authority cop dies in car crash headed to 9/11 memorial
Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams.
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at beach
NEW YORK (AP) — Three children died after being found on a New York City beach early Monday and police believe they were drowned by their mother. The children — a 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy — were found on Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach shortly after 3 a.m. and taken to […]
newyorkcitynews.net
New York governor ends Covid facemask requirements
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state will no longer require the public to wear facemasks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. "Starting today, masks will be optional," Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference,. citing...
Lucky New York Lottery Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
One lucky lottery player in New York is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket. Is it you?. The winning numbers for Monday, September 12 Powerball drawing were:. The two winning tickets matched the 5 Powerball numbers but missed the Powerplay. One was sold in Westchester County at Lucky Trading on Main Street in New Rochelle. The second winning million-dollar ticket was sold in Texas.
Lookback: Queen Elizabeth’s Historic Visits To New York State
New Yorkers are joining the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. We look back at the three times she traveled to New York. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II Dead at...
Mom and son from iconic 9/11 photo look back 21 years later
NEW YORK - On the sunny morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Brooklyn photographer Alex Webb turned on his television when he heard rumors of an attack on the World Trade Center. When he saw the images on the screen, he and his wife, Rebecca, jumped in a rental car and rushed in that direction. When they got out of the car in Brooklyn Heights, "someone came out of a building and said 'do you want to see what it looks like from the roof?'" he explains.Once they climbed to the rooftop, he saw an unforgettable scene: a mother lovingly gazing at...
Comments / 0