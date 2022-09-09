ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Crown' pauses production because of Queen's death

By By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LONDON — “The Crown,” Netflix's acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch's death.

A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday “as a mark of respect” and will also be suspended on the day of the queen's funeral.

The show is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen. The show has gradually moved closer to current events. Netflix recently revealed casting of the actors who are playing Prince William and his wife Kate in the sixth season.

Its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton playing the queen, will premiere in November.

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards so far, including one outstanding drama series trophy and best drama actress honors for Foy and Colman. Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, also won the best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of the future king as a young man.

Newsweek

People in Shock Over Cut Scene From 'The Parent Trap' Featuring the Queen

A scene cut from The Parent Trap (1998) has gone viral, almost 25 years after the premiere of the Disney film. In the scene, Hallie Parker—disguised as her twin sister Annie James—meets Queen Elizabeth II as she drives through the gates of Buckingham Palace. Although it is not an actual cameo from the monarch, the clip is making the rounds on TikTok after her passing on September 8.
WORLD
American Songwriter

How ‘The Crown’ Soundtrack Highlights the Best of Music Throughout the Queen’s Reign

Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne for a sprawling 70 years—that’s a lot of cultural shifts to reign through. Her time in the monarchy has been documented in grave detail in the Netflix series The Crown. The four seasons of lauded series have primed any subsequent seasons to tackle her reign into the 21st century, which can now be looked back on in its entirety following the somber announcement of her death.
ENTERTAINMENT
The List

Cher's Tribute To The Queen Certainly Didn't Go As Planned

It's difficult to measure Cher's cultural impact — a global superstar since the '70s, she's experienced decades of transformation and success. Besides wowing audiences with her vocal chops, her presence on stage and in film, and spot-on style — which celebrities continue to emulate — Cher's Twitter account is another arena where the star shines.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Huw Edwards reflects on the Queen’s life as he announces her death on the BBC

Broadcaster Huw Edwards has reflected on the example of leadership the Queen set during her historic reign as he announced her death on the BBC.After an image of the flag at Buckingham Palace was shown at half mast, he told viewers: “A few moments ago Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”Edwards then read out the statement from the Palace while dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.Later, as a clip of...
CELEBRITIES
