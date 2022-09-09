Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The largest RV Showcase lands in the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. North Carolina's largest RV Show is coming to Charlotte January 21st - 23rd and here with more is showcase manager, Jeff Haughton. Get ready Queen City to find out why so many people enjoy RVing. The largest RV show will descend upon the Carolinas exploring the new and different ways to travel, vacation and enjoy a home on wheels.
Plumbing Fixes and Winter Preps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. All about the Pipes joined Charlotte Today this morning to talk about home improvement and prepping your home for cool winter months. While it may be hard to comprehend with the warm weather we're seeing right now, Mary Geiger from All About the Pipes says now is the perfect time to repair.
Festival in the Park is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beloved Festival in the Park is back this year with the same event you know and love, and some exciting additions! The festival is one week earlier than normal this year which will be this coming weekend, September 16th through September 18th. Festival in the...
Great Deals with VRBO during "Shoulder Season"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Shoulder season is here and it’s typically the sweet spot when travelers can vacation without breaking the bank. Travel expert Melanie Fish is here to tell us what this means for your Fall trips. One of the most popular places to visit in Florida is Panama City Beach.
Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
Larry Sprinkle explores Waxhaw, NC
WAXHAW, N.C. — The Town of Waxhaw is located in Union County, North Carolina. It is less than 25 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina, and just a few miles from the South Carolina border. WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle caught up with Mayor Ron Pappas for some quick history of...
The Charlotte International Arts Festival is coming up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, the Charlotte International Arts Festival is an annual celebration of imaginative visual and performing arts from the most creative international and local minds. Fun for everyone, from families to individuals, they invite you to stay awhile, play, and welcome curiosity, as we begin to see our city through new eyes. With over 200 attractions, many for free, this festival has something for everyone.
Hurricane Florence makes landfall 4 years ago Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four years ago Wednesday, the Carolinas took on devastating flooding from Hurricane Florence. Hurricane Florence is now in the history books. Unlike other hurricanes, Florence is remembered not for its Saffir-Simpson category strength but instead for the catastrophic flooding it caused across both South Carolina and North Carolina.
Grab lunch at Dilworth Tasting room in SouthPark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday through Friday, starting at 11 a.m. They are located in SouthPark - 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210. Truffle Melt - Mozzarella and brie on baguette with truffle aioli. Fried Chicken Sandwich - Brioche bun, brussels sprout slaw,...
Some worry that towers coming to South End will price people out of the area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte is always expanding. A Chicago developer recently unveiled its new plan for a $750 million project, bringing two new towers into South End with hundreds of apartments. The company originally predicted three towers. Still, some Mecklenburg County leaders called this a win....
Charlotte woman wins $200,000 scratch-off prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman just won $200,000 after playing the North Carolina Lottery. According to officials, Celise Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
Get into the spirit of Fall at Blacklion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Fall is in the air so it's time to decorate your home for Fall! Blacklion has everything you need to get your home ready for the season. There are tons of great...
New pet emergency hospital opens in Charlotte
Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide.
Middle C Jazz has a cabaret show series coming up
On September 20th, Middle C Jazz is launching their brand new series which will be bringing New York Cabaret right here to Charlotte! Multi award winner, Jeff Harnar will take the stage with his Sondheim tribute on the first night of the series next weekend. Coming up after that will...
Charlotte parking deck closed after cement truck causes it to buckle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department, building inspectors, and other crews worked to ensure the integrity of a parking deck along East Morehead Street after a "partial failure" on the deck's top floor. The top level of the parking deck partially failed under the back wheels of a...
It's time to upgrade your floors with 50 floor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It is hard to believe September is half over. And as crazy as it sounds it won't be long now before holidays and entertaining. So now is the perfect time to re-do those floors while you still have some down time. Guenn Schneider from 50 floor is here to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors without you ever having to move a single piece of furniture.
The YMCA of Greater Charlotte and Miracle League teaming up to give children with disabilities a chance to play baseball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Miracle League of Charlotte is an adaptive sports program that allows kids of all abilities to play baseball. The program is something the Soares family always wanted their son to be a part of and now want to share their experience with other families looking for a similar option.
Shrinkflation: What it is and how to avoid it at the grocery store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The word, "shrinkflation" was recently added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. It’s defined as "the practice of reducing a product's amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price." The Associated Press described shrinkflation as "the inflation you're not supposed to...
'No credible threat' at North Mecklenburg High School
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A lockdown has been lifted, and students have been dismissed for the day, after an anonymous tip threatened North Mecklenburg High School Tuesday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., police responded to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school, located in Huntersville. The school dismissal was delayed while law enforcement investigated. Authorities...
Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands.
