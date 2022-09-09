ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

The largest RV Showcase lands in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. North Carolina's largest RV Show is coming to Charlotte January 21st - 23rd and here with more is showcase manager, Jeff Haughton. Get ready Queen City to find out why so many people enjoy RVing. The largest RV show will descend upon the Carolinas exploring the new and different ways to travel, vacation and enjoy a home on wheels.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Plumbing Fixes and Winter Preps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. All about the Pipes joined Charlotte Today this morning to talk about home improvement and prepping your home for cool winter months. While it may be hard to comprehend with the warm weather we're seeing right now, Mary Geiger from All About the Pipes says now is the perfect time to repair.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Festival in the Park is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beloved Festival in the Park is back this year with the same event you know and love, and some exciting additions! The festival is one week earlier than normal this year which will be this coming weekend, September 16th through September 18th. Festival in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Great Deals with VRBO during "Shoulder Season"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Shoulder season is here and it’s typically the sweet spot when travelers can vacation without breaking the bank. Travel expert Melanie Fish is here to tell us what this means for your Fall trips. One of the most popular places to visit in Florida is Panama City Beach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
WCNC

Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Larry Sprinkle explores Waxhaw, NC

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Town of Waxhaw is located in Union County, North Carolina. It is less than 25 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina, and just a few miles from the South Carolina border. WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle caught up with Mayor Ron Pappas for some quick history of...
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

The Charlotte International Arts Festival is coming up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, the Charlotte International Arts Festival is an annual celebration of imaginative visual and performing arts from the most creative international and local minds. Fun for everyone, from families to individuals, they invite you to stay awhile, play, and welcome curiosity, as we begin to see our city through new eyes. With over 200 attractions, many for free, this festival has something for everyone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hurricane Florence makes landfall 4 years ago Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four years ago Wednesday, the Carolinas took on devastating flooding from Hurricane Florence. Hurricane Florence is now in the history books. Unlike other hurricanes, Florence is remembered not for its Saffir-Simpson category strength but instead for the catastrophic flooding it caused across both South Carolina and North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Mcgrath
Person
Eugene Robinson
WCNC

Grab lunch at Dilworth Tasting room in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday through Friday, starting at 11 a.m. They are located in SouthPark - 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210. Truffle Melt - Mozzarella and brie on baguette with truffle aioli. Fried Chicken Sandwich - Brioche bun, brussels sprout slaw,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman just won $200,000 after playing the North Carolina Lottery. According to officials, Celise Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get into the spirit of Fall at Blacklion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Fall is in the air so it's time to decorate your home for Fall! Blacklion has everything you need to get your home ready for the season. There are tons of great...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Spa#Travel Info#What To Do#Advertising#The Palm Beaches#Thepalmbeaches Com
WCNC

Middle C Jazz has a cabaret show series coming up

On September 20th, Middle C Jazz is launching their brand new series which will be bringing New York Cabaret right here to Charlotte! Multi award winner, Jeff Harnar will take the stage with his Sondheim tribute on the first night of the series next weekend. Coming up after that will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

It's time to upgrade your floors with 50 floor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It is hard to believe September is half over. And as crazy as it sounds it won't be long now before holidays and entertaining. So now is the perfect time to re-do those floors while you still have some down time. Guenn Schneider from 50 floor is here to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors without you ever having to move a single piece of furniture.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

Shrinkflation: What it is and how to avoid it at the grocery store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The word, "shrinkflation" was recently added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. It’s defined as "the practice of reducing a product's amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price." The Associated Press described shrinkflation as "the inflation you're not supposed to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'No credible threat' at North Mecklenburg High School

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A lockdown has been lifted, and students have been dismissed for the day, after an anonymous tip threatened North Mecklenburg High School Tuesday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., police responded to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school, located in Huntersville. The school dismissal was delayed while law enforcement investigated. Authorities...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy