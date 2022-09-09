Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute another $20 million for rent, utility assistance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large amount of money is available for renters who have experienced a loss of income from the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of losing housing in the city of Columbus. The city of Columbus and Franklin County authorized the distribution of another $20...
WSYX ABC6
Spectrum holding Columbus virtual hiring event for field technician positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Spectrum is holding a virtual hiring event to fill field technician positions in the Columbus area. Those interested have to register beforehand. The company said it is scheduling virtual interviews for Sept. 15 and will make same-day offers for these openings. Spectrum lists 600 open positions across its 41-state service area.
Intel executives, Ohio leaders break ground for new semiconductor facilities in Licking County
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio leaders and executives on Friday officially broke ground on Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Licking County. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in New Albany with President Joe Biden, Governor Mike DeWine and other state and local leaders in attendance. "For an industry that...
WSYX ABC6
Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus high rise back in court, city cites cut power, floods and accumulating trash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus filed several motions against the owners of Latitude Five25 Apartment Towers in court stating they're leaving their tenants without electricity due to unpaid bills. ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers exposed the ongoing issues inside Latitude Five25 this summer after receiving...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus leaders plan expansion of 'Right Response Unit' for non-emergency 911 calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A special unit that handles non-emergency Columbus 911 calls to help those in crisis fielded nearly 1,300 calls and saved officers hundreds of hours, the city said Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders lauded the Right Response Unit's performance since launching in 2021...
WSYX ABC6
Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in pineapple truck crash in Madison County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital following a crash on I-71 South in Madison County early Tuesday morning. Ohio Department of Transportation troopers said the truck was carrying pineapples. The driver was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. ODOT officials...
WSYX ABC6
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a west Columbus convenience store over the weekend!. The winning ticket totaled $2 million and was an auto-pick. It was purchased at the Duchess located at 4100 West Broad Street. According to the Ohio Lottery, the winning Powerball...
WSYX ABC6
Fifth anniversary Columbus Women and Girls' Fest split between locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Saturday, September 17th marks the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest! The free two-part event is geared at elevating women and girl leaders in arts and culture. Attendees can find live music performances by Grammy nominated singer, emcee and activist, Mumu Fresh and the globally known, lyrical goddess MC, Sa Roc. The event also hosts a "Teaching Black Girls" workshop featuring a panel of experts including local women and girl vendors, food trucks, children activity stations, beauty and health stations, free school supplies and more!
WSYX ABC6
Record sealing, resource fair gives residents an opportunity to expunge criminal records
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Organizers in Milo Grogan were excited to offer residents a second chance during their record sealing and resource fair that took place at the Milo Grogan Community Recreation Center. Jane Tsai is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and said the impact...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect caught on camera breaking and entering at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An unknown suspect was caught on camera breaking into a ZAGG store at East Town Center. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on July 31, 2022, police said. Police said they are not sure how the suspect was able to enter through the front door...
WSYX ABC6
Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingston Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for 3 people accused of breaking into garage near Goodale Park
Columbus police are looking to identify three people accused of taking several items from a garage near Goodale Park. Police said a man and woman broke into the garage on Dennison Avenue on July 29 around 3 a.m. A second man later joined the first and stole items while the...
WSYX ABC6
1 killed in northeast Columbus hit-and-run crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died in a northeast Columbus hit-and-run Sunday night. The accident happened at Northtowne Boulevard at Brooklyn Road around 11 p.m. Sherhonda Ivery, 38, was walking on Northtowne Boulevard at Brooklyn Road when the front of a maroon Jeep Cherokee, with a Florida tag, struck her, police said.
WSYX ABC6
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced a stop in Columbus as part of its winter tour!. "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" concert will be held at Nationwide Arena on December 23 with two show performances; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspects accused of breaking, entering Millennium Community School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into an east Columbus school in July. Officers said two people broke into the Millennium Community School located along Refugee Road on July 24. The suspects stole items from inside the school and damaged several things...
WSYX ABC6
4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State-Wisconsin kick time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on WSYX on Sept. 24, it was announced Monday. The Big Ten rivals will square off at Ohio Stadium in the Buckeyes' fourth straight home game to open the season. (Story continues below the tweet)
