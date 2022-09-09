ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

WSYX ABC6

As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Spectrum holding Columbus virtual hiring event for field technician positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Spectrum is holding a virtual hiring event to fill field technician positions in the Columbus area. Those interested have to register beforehand. The company said it is scheduling virtual interviews for Sept. 15 and will make same-day offers for these openings. Spectrum lists 600 open positions across its 41-state service area.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
PICKERINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
NEWARK, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in pineapple truck crash in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital following a crash on I-71 South in Madison County early Tuesday morning. Ohio Department of Transportation troopers said the truck was carrying pineapples. The driver was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. ODOT officials...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a west Columbus convenience store over the weekend!. The winning ticket totaled $2 million and was an auto-pick. It was purchased at the Duchess located at 4100 West Broad Street. According to the Ohio Lottery, the winning Powerball...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fifth anniversary Columbus Women and Girls' Fest split between locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Saturday, September 17th marks the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest! The free two-part event is geared at elevating women and girl leaders in arts and culture. Attendees can find live music performances by Grammy nominated singer, emcee and activist, Mumu Fresh and the globally known, lyrical goddess MC, Sa Roc. The event also hosts a "Teaching Black Girls" workshop featuring a panel of experts including local women and girl vendors, food trucks, children activity stations, beauty and health stations, free school supplies and more!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingston Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 killed in northeast Columbus hit-and-run crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died in a northeast Columbus hit-and-run Sunday night. The accident happened at Northtowne Boulevard at Brooklyn Road around 11 p.m. Sherhonda Ivery, 38, was walking on Northtowne Boulevard at Brooklyn Road when the front of a maroon Jeep Cherokee, with a Florida tag, struck her, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced a stop in Columbus as part of its winter tour!. "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" concert will be held at Nationwide Arena on December 23 with two show performances; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State-Wisconsin kick time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on WSYX on Sept. 24, it was announced Monday. The Big Ten rivals will square off at Ohio Stadium in the Buckeyes' fourth straight home game to open the season. (Story continues below the tweet)
COLUMBUS, OH

