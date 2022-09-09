Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
CHP Search for Pursuit Driver Who Fled on Foot in San Gabriel
The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley when the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a residential area Sunday night. The vehicle, which was believed to be a gray Dodge Charger, was traveling at high speeds of over 100...
NBC Los Angeles
Flood Watches and Warnings Issued for SoCal Mountains and Deserts
Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 4:30 p.m. The National Weather...
NBC Los Angeles
Hurricane Kay Causes Road Closures in Death Valley
Heavy rainfall and winds caused by Hurricane Kay left severe damage in the Death Valley National Park Saturday causing road closures. The rain caused flooding which made road conditions dangerous for cars to drive in. Rain water was also causing temporary waterfalls on the side of mountains and hills which...
NBC Los Angeles
Small Earthquake Shakes Parts of San Fernando Valley
Light shaking from a small earthquake was reported Monday morning in parts of the San Fernando Valley. The magnitude-2.6 earthquake at about 7:30 a.m. was centered in the Canoga Park area. Shaking was reported in Canoga Park, Winnetka, Woodland Hills, Northridge and other San Fernando Valley communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Black and Latinx-Owned Yoga Studio Opens its Doors in South LA
A new yoga and wellness studio like few others opened its doors on Saturday in South Los Angeles. The Tree Yoga Cooperative on East 60th street is a new Black and Latinx-owned studio. It was founded in August 2020 “after years of teaching yoga and meditation throughout South Los Angeles,”...
NBC Los Angeles
All Californians Can Now Access 24/7 Online Tutoring — For Free
Does your child want to learn more about math or language arts, but they're struggling to make sense of the subject on their own?. Good news: every Californian can now access free online tutoring at any hour of the day, thanks to a new initiative offering educational resources to K-12 students and adult learners.
Comments / 0