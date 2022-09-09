ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

CHP Search for Pursuit Driver Who Fled on Foot in San Gabriel

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley when the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a residential area Sunday night. The vehicle, which was believed to be a gray Dodge Charger, was traveling at high speeds of over 100...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Flood Watches and Warnings Issued for SoCal Mountains and Deserts

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 4:30 p.m. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Hurricane Kay Causes Road Closures in Death Valley

Heavy rainfall and winds caused by Hurricane Kay left severe damage in the Death Valley National Park Saturday causing road closures. The rain caused flooding which made road conditions dangerous for cars to drive in. Rain water was also causing temporary waterfalls on the side of mountains and hills which...
TRAFFIC
NBC Los Angeles

Small Earthquake Shakes Parts of San Fernando Valley

Light shaking from a small earthquake was reported Monday morning in parts of the San Fernando Valley. The magnitude-2.6 earthquake at about 7:30 a.m. was centered in the Canoga Park area. Shaking was reported in Canoga Park, Winnetka, Woodland Hills, Northridge and other San Fernando Valley communities.
WINNETKA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
NBC Los Angeles

Black and Latinx-Owned Yoga Studio Opens its Doors in South LA

A new yoga and wellness studio like few others opened its doors on Saturday in South Los Angeles. The Tree Yoga Cooperative on East 60th street is a new Black and Latinx-owned studio. It was founded in August 2020 “after years of teaching yoga and meditation throughout South Los Angeles,”...
WORKOUTS
NBC Los Angeles

All Californians Can Now Access 24/7 Online Tutoring — For Free

Does your child want to learn more about math or language arts, but they're struggling to make sense of the subject on their own?. Good news: every Californian can now access free online tutoring at any hour of the day, thanks to a new initiative offering educational resources to K-12 students and adult learners.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy