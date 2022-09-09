Tumwater paraprofessionals, school district reach tentative agreement on wages

Tumwater School District and its paraprofessional union have reached a tentative contract agreement two days after the group authorized a strike.

The Tumwater Association of Paraprofessionals planned to go on strike Monday if a contract agreement wasn’t reached, citing a need for living wages. They announced the tentative agreement late Thursday evening, just hours after members rallied alongside teachers and supporters at the school district office.

Paraprofessionals, also known as para-educators, often work in classrooms and one-on-one with students. In a news release, association leaders said they are relieved to be able to focus on students rather than a strike.

“We are so happy to have a tentative agreement and to continue supporting our students so they can be successful learners,” said TAP co-presidents Jen Monson and Megan Ready in a statement. “It’s nice to know that the district is willing to show paraprofessionals we are valued for our important role in students’ and parents’ lives.”

The release indicates the district agreed to increase their compensation, but they did not specify the amount. According to the 2021-2022 TAP contract and salary schedule, paraprofessionals have been making anywhere from $20.91 to $24.83 an hour, depending on years of experience.

Association members must vote to ratify the agreement at an upcoming meeting, according to the release. The district school board must also approve the new contract to finalize the agreement.

When asked, Tumwater School District spokesperson Laurie Wiedenmeyer declined to share the compensation increase. She said the district cannot disclose details of the contract until it has been ratified by both sides.

“Last evening in bargaining, we were able to reach an agreement that both honors the important work of these valuable team members and is fiscally sustainable,” Wiedenmeyer said. “We are grateful for the professional and dedicated work from both bargaining teams to reach this agreement.”

In a previous news release, the association indicated there were 90 paraprofessionals in the Tumwater School District, with 25 positions currently vacant. The union’s last contract expired on Aug. 31.