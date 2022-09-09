Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State coach Ryan Day says Toledo 'won't be intimidated' Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke about his No. 3 Buckeyes at his weekly media availability Tuesday, reviewing Saturday's win over Arkansas State and looking ahead to Saturday's game against Toledo. OSU (2-0) and the Rockets (2-0) meet for a 7 p.m. kickoff at...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State-Wisconsin kick time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on WSYX on Sept. 24, it was announced Monday. The Big Ten rivals will square off at Ohio Stadium in the Buckeyes' fourth straight home game to open the season. (Story continues below the tweet)
WSYX ABC6
Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Payer of the Week following the Buckeyes' 45-12 win over Arkansas State Saturday. The sophomore caught three touchdown passes, becoming the second wide received in Ohio State history to catch three...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State remains at No. 3 in AP Top 25 for second week in a row
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes held their ranking in two polls after their win over Arkansas State. Ohio State remained at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and in USA TODAY's football coaches poll. This is the second week in a row Ohio State was ranked third in both polls.
WSYX ABC6
Where are they now: Former Buckeye, now Arkansas St staff, returns to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a simpler time on The Football Fever. In 2006 - the show had only 2 anchors in the studio, and former Ohio State Safety Rob Harley joined Clay Hall on the road. Now, Harley is returning to the shoe. This time as the...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State Marching Band shares drummer twirling video from 360 camera perspective
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Best Damn Band in the Land is gearing up for its third straight home game on Saturday. In preparation for Ohio States game against Toledo, the band shared a video of one of its drum majors twirling. But it's not just any video. The...
WSYX ABC6
Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
WSYX ABC6
Spectrum holding Columbus virtual hiring event for field technician positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Spectrum is holding a virtual hiring event to fill field technician positions in the Columbus area. Those interested have to register beforehand. The company said it is scheduling virtual interviews for Sept. 15 and will make same-day offers for these openings. Spectrum lists 600 open positions across its 41-state service area.
WSYX ABC6
Fifth anniversary Columbus Women and Girls' Fest split between locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Saturday, September 17th marks the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest! The free two-part event is geared at elevating women and girl leaders in arts and culture. Attendees can find live music performances by Grammy nominated singer, emcee and activist, Mumu Fresh and the globally known, lyrical goddess MC, Sa Roc. The event also hosts a "Teaching Black Girls" workshop featuring a panel of experts including local women and girl vendors, food trucks, children activity stations, beauty and health stations, free school supplies and more!
WSYX ABC6
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute another $20 million for rent, utility assistance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large amount of money is available for renters who have experienced a loss of income from the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of losing housing in the city of Columbus. The city of Columbus and Franklin County authorized the distribution of another $20...
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
WSYX ABC6
All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
WSYX ABC6
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced a stop in Columbus as part of its winter tour!. "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" concert will be held at Nationwide Arena on December 23 with two show performances; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on...
WSYX ABC6
A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in pineapple truck crash in Madison County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital following a crash on I-71 South in Madison County early Tuesday morning. Ohio Department of Transportation troopers said the truck was carrying pineapples. The driver was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. ODOT officials...
WSYX ABC6
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
WSYX ABC6
Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
WSYX ABC6
Police looking to identify men in Short North beating that left victim critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released a video Monday showing two men knocking another man unconscious and hitting him on the ground in the Short North on Labor Day. Police said officers found the man, who they did not identify, unresponsive on Sept. 5 around 2:30 a.m. following...
WSYX ABC6
Hundreds climb equivalent of 110 stories to honor firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of people gathered at Chase Tower in downtown Columbus Sunday morning to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories. The climb is hosted by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and it serves as a...
WSYX ABC6
Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
