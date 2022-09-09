ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Ohio State coach Ryan Day says Toledo 'won't be intimidated' Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke about his No. 3 Buckeyes at his weekly media availability Tuesday, reviewing Saturday's win over Arkansas State and looking ahead to Saturday's game against Toledo. OSU (2-0) and the Rockets (2-0) meet for a 7 p.m. kickoff at...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State-Wisconsin kick time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on WSYX on Sept. 24, it was announced Monday. The Big Ten rivals will square off at Ohio Stadium in the Buckeyes' fourth straight home game to open the season. (Story continues below the tweet)
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Payer of the Week following the Buckeyes' 45-12 win over Arkansas State Saturday. The sophomore caught three touchdown passes, becoming the second wide received in Ohio State history to catch three...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State remains at No. 3 in AP Top 25 for second week in a row

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes held their ranking in two polls after their win over Arkansas State. Ohio State remained at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and in USA TODAY's football coaches poll. This is the second week in a row Ohio State was ranked third in both polls.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
PICKERINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Spectrum holding Columbus virtual hiring event for field technician positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Spectrum is holding a virtual hiring event to fill field technician positions in the Columbus area. Those interested have to register beforehand. The company said it is scheduling virtual interviews for Sept. 15 and will make same-day offers for these openings. Spectrum lists 600 open positions across its 41-state service area.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fifth anniversary Columbus Women and Girls' Fest split between locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Saturday, September 17th marks the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest! The free two-part event is geared at elevating women and girl leaders in arts and culture. Attendees can find live music performances by Grammy nominated singer, emcee and activist, Mumu Fresh and the globally known, lyrical goddess MC, Sa Roc. The event also hosts a "Teaching Black Girls" workshop featuring a panel of experts including local women and girl vendors, food trucks, children activity stations, beauty and health stations, free school supplies and more!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced a stop in Columbus as part of its winter tour!. "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" concert will be held at Nationwide Arena on December 23 with two show performances; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in pineapple truck crash in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital following a crash on I-71 South in Madison County early Tuesday morning. Ohio Department of Transportation troopers said the truck was carrying pineapples. The driver was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. ODOT officials...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
COLUMBUS, OH

