seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Officers Return to Duty Following July Shooting
The three Green Bay Police Officers that were involved in a shooting situation on July 20th have returned to duty. According to police reports, the officers were a part of an arrest attempt on Chapel View Road at around 11:15 p.m. The suspect, 31-year-old Russell Lonas, had fled the scene...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with robbing, injuring elderly woman near park in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police investigator dies at 33
Appleton's first female chief of police talks about leadership and recruiting, and what the department can expect when she takes over. The Appleton police investigator died at age 33 from pancreatic cancer linked to his military service. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Brown County leaders talk to the community about the...
whby.com
Charges filed in connection with alleged carjacking in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis–Criminal charges are filed against one of the suspects in a Green Bay carjacking. 17-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged in adult court with Operating and Possessing a Weapon Without Consent, Substantial Battery, Operating a Vehicle Without Consent and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Zellner and a 16-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County inmate ‘booked it’ after kitchen cart-aided escape
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The culprit accused of helping a fellow inmate escape custody at the Brown County Jail on Labor Day has been officially charged. 35-year-old Justin Dietrich allegedly had help escaping from another inmate, who he had known from outside of jail. Justice Thibodeaux, 23, from De Pere, allegedly assisted Dietrich escape from the Brown County Jail and is now being charged with Harboring/Aiding a Felon.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Incoming Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton will have a new police chief in 2023. As we’ve reported, the Police and Fire Commission chose to promote Assistant Chief Polly Olson after interviewing 12 candidates for the job. Olson, an Appleton native, will succeed retiring Chief Todd Thomas on January 4 and become the first female police chief in the history of the city.
b93radio.com
Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
wearegreenbay.com
Man allegedly involved in local thefts arrested near Moshawquit Lake, evaded officers for 2+ hours
MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a slew of thefts. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the theft complaints involving this specific man started pouring in within the last couple of days with the most recent complaint coming in on Sunday afternoon.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2500 block of S. Business Dr. around 11:23 p.m. Saturday. Police confirming with Action 2 News that the scene was at the parking lot of Lakeshore Lanes. Witnesses tell police two groups of...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere Police looking to identify hit and run suspect
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person who was allegedly involved in a hit and run in De Pere. The De Pere Police Department posted on its Facebook that it is looking to identify a person that was involved in a hit and run. Police did provide two pictures.
seehafernews.com
Man Found Passed Out in a Vehicle Flees from Manitowoc Police
A 64-year-old man was taken into police custody over the weekend after attempting to flee from Manitowoc Police. According to police reports, an officer was on patrol just before 2:00 Saturday morning (September 10th) when he noticed a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Western Avenue and South 26th Street.
Multiple arrested, one injured after shooting in Sheboygan
One person was injured and multiple people were arrested after a shooting in Sheboygan Saturday night.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Arrested After Hitting a Woman with a Wooden Club During a Robbery
A Green Bay man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a woman and hitting her with a wooden club. The robbery occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on September 3rd in the area of Crooks and South Madison Streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find a woman lying on her...
seehafernews.com
Brown County Jail Escapee Reportedly Had Help
As the days go by, we are learning more and more about the escape of an inmate from the Brown County Jail. The latest information linked another inmate to Justin Dietrich’s escape. Justice Thibodeaux spoke with investigators and said that he and Dietrich knew each other outside of jail...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Carjacking Victim Suffered Serious Injuries, Suspect Appears in Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary’s hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and...
Fox11online.com
Man's appeal in 1976 Marinette County campground murders continues after his death
(WLUK) – Even though Raymand Vannieuwenhoven has died, the appeal of his conviction for the 1976 murders at a Marinette County campground continues. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes were murdered at McClintock County Park happened in 1976. The case unsolved more than four decades In 2019, a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene was determined to be from a particular family. After samples tested from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers weren’t a match, a sample from him -- obtained from a licked envelope for a survey on a phony police performance filled out by Raymand -- was a match, according to the complaint.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Bay Beach Amusement Park to host first-responder training
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ll notice a heavy police and fire-rescue presence on the north side of Green Bay near Bay Beach over the next couple of months as all Brown County first responders will be taking part in training. The joint training exercises start this week and...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 near Leo Frigo Bridge cleared, all lanes reopened
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the accident close to the Leo Frigo Bridge in the city of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. Brown County deputies were...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
