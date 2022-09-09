ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Officers Return to Duty Following July Shooting

The three Green Bay Police Officers that were involved in a shooting situation on July 20th have returned to duty. According to police reports, the officers were a part of an arrest attempt on Chapel View Road at around 11:15 p.m. The suspect, 31-year-old Russell Lonas, had fled the scene...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man charged with robbing, injuring elderly woman near park in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton police investigator dies at 33

Appleton's first female chief of police talks about leadership and recruiting, and what the department can expect when she takes over. The Appleton police investigator died at age 33 from pancreatic cancer linked to his military service. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Brown County leaders talk to the community about the...
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Charges filed in connection with alleged carjacking in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis–Criminal charges are filed against one of the suspects in a Green Bay carjacking. 17-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged in adult court with Operating and Possessing a Weapon Without Consent, Substantial Battery, Operating a Vehicle Without Consent and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Zellner and a 16-year-old...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County inmate ‘booked it’ after kitchen cart-aided escape

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The culprit accused of helping a fellow inmate escape custody at the Brown County Jail on Labor Day has been officially charged. 35-year-old Justin Dietrich allegedly had help escaping from another inmate, who he had known from outside of jail. Justice Thibodeaux, 23, from De Pere, allegedly assisted Dietrich escape from the Brown County Jail and is now being charged with Harboring/Aiding a Felon.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Incoming Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton will have a new police chief in 2023. As we’ve reported, the Police and Fire Commission chose to promote Assistant Chief Polly Olson after interviewing 12 candidates for the job. Olson, an Appleton native, will succeed retiring Chief Todd Thomas on January 4 and become the first female police chief in the history of the city.
APPLETON, WI
b93radio.com

Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man allegedly involved in local thefts arrested near Moshawquit Lake, evaded officers for 2+ hours

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a slew of thefts. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the theft complaints involving this specific man started pouring in within the last couple of days with the most recent complaint coming in on Sunday afternoon.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2500 block of S. Business Dr. around 11:23 p.m. Saturday. Police confirming with Action 2 News that the scene was at the parking lot of Lakeshore Lanes. Witnesses tell police two groups of...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere Police looking to identify hit and run suspect

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person who was allegedly involved in a hit and run in De Pere. The De Pere Police Department posted on its Facebook that it is looking to identify a person that was involved in a hit and run. Police did provide two pictures.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Found Passed Out in a Vehicle Flees from Manitowoc Police

A 64-year-old man was taken into police custody over the weekend after attempting to flee from Manitowoc Police. According to police reports, an officer was on patrol just before 2:00 Saturday morning (September 10th) when he noticed a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Western Avenue and South 26th Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Brown County Jail Escapee Reportedly Had Help

As the days go by, we are learning more and more about the escape of an inmate from the Brown County Jail. The latest information linked another inmate to Justin Dietrich’s escape. Justice Thibodeaux spoke with investigators and said that he and Dietrich knew each other outside of jail...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man's appeal in 1976 Marinette County campground murders continues after his death

(WLUK) – Even though Raymand Vannieuwenhoven has died, the appeal of his conviction for the 1976 murders at a Marinette County campground continues. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes were murdered at McClintock County Park happened in 1976. The case unsolved more than four decades In 2019, a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene was determined to be from a particular family. After samples tested from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers weren’t a match, a sample from him -- obtained from a licked envelope for a survey on a phony police performance filled out by Raymand -- was a match, according to the complaint.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
WBAY Green Bay

Bay Beach Amusement Park to host first-responder training

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ll notice a heavy police and fire-rescue presence on the north side of Green Bay near Bay Beach over the next couple of months as all Brown County first responders will be taking part in training. The joint training exercises start this week and...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

