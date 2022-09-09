ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Disney Could Grab $700M from College Football Ads

The Walt Disney Co. is poised to reap a windfall from college football ad sales on ESPN and ABC this year. This season’s coverage should generate well over $700 million in combined ad sales from more than 350 advertisers over Disney’s linear and digital networks, sources told Front Office Sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfb#College Athletes#Jerseys#Oneteam Partners#The Brandr Group
Front Office Sports

Jake Paul Is Coming for the Sports Betting Business, Too

“There’s so much money in this industry, and I don’t think they’re spending it right,” YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul says about the sports betting business during a conversation we’re recording for my Front Office Sports podcast. In August, he announced a successful $50 million Series...
NFL
Front Office Sports

Suns Owner Robert Sarver Suspended 1 Year, Fined $10M

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million after an outside investigation found Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards.”. The league announced the punishment Tuesday and released the a 43-page report by the law firm of Wachtell,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Front Office Sports

NFL RedZone, Sunday Ticket Suffer Streaming Issues

The first Sunday of the NFL regular season was filled with error messages rather than football content, as widespread issues frustrated subscribers of RedZone and DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket. Since home viewers won’t have any choice but to stream “Thursday Night Football” this season, a veteran Amazon executive who worked...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Front Office Sports

Big Bettor Mattress Mack Launches Sports Website

One of the country’s most famous bettors — and furniture salesmen — is turning his attention from sports wagers to sports media. Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale recently launched Gallery Sports, a website covering all things Texas and Louisiana sports. The Houston-based furniture store owner —...
HOUSTON, TX
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy