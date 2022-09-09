Read full article on original website
‘College GameDay’ Garners Best Two-Week Viewership Since 2010
Since ESPN withdrew from negotiations to be part of Big Ten football’s next media contract, the network has been dropping hints it still plans to be the leader in college football coverage. The latest statistic to support the network’s narrative: The first two iterations of ESPN’s Saturday morning college...
Disney Could Grab $700M from College Football Ads
The Walt Disney Co. is poised to reap a windfall from college football ad sales on ESPN and ABC this year. This season’s coverage should generate well over $700 million in combined ad sales from more than 350 advertisers over Disney’s linear and digital networks, sources told Front Office Sports.
Penn State NIL Collective To Offer FB Players Disability Insurance
A name, image, and likeness collective at Penn State, called We Are NIL, could potentially be a model for offering one of the most important benefits to football players: disability insurance. Formerly called the Nittany Commonwealth, We Are NIL hopes to raise $6-10 million, much of which will go to...
NBC Posts Biggest ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener Since 2015
Cris Collinsworth sounded like he just fell off his sick bed. The Dallas Cowboys only generated three points. But that doesn’t matter when the Cowboys, the NFL’s biggest TV attraction, are facing the ageless Tom Brady. NBC Sports says its coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 19-3 win...
Jake Paul Is Coming for the Sports Betting Business, Too
“There’s so much money in this industry, and I don’t think they’re spending it right,” YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul says about the sports betting business during a conversation we’re recording for my Front Office Sports podcast. In August, he announced a successful $50 million Series...
Arizona State Golfer Forgoes Senior Year to Join LIV Golf
LIV Golf has convinced another top amateur to turn pro. On Monday, David Puig announced via Instagram his intention to forgo his senior season at Arizona State and become a professional golfer. While he did not say in the post where he would play his professional golf, Puig is listed...
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Suspended 1 Year, Fined $10M
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million after an outside investigation found Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards.”. The league announced the punishment Tuesday and released the a 43-page report by the law firm of Wachtell,...
NFL RedZone, Sunday Ticket Suffer Streaming Issues
The first Sunday of the NFL regular season was filled with error messages rather than football content, as widespread issues frustrated subscribers of RedZone and DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket. Since home viewers won’t have any choice but to stream “Thursday Night Football” this season, a veteran Amazon executive who worked...
ESPN Expands Betting Content With Eye Toward Own Sportsbook
ESPN is still exploring the launch of its own branded sportsbook. As the Worldwide Leader in Sports seeks to join the sports betting gold rush, the network is beefing up its content portfolio. Just in time for football season, the network has promoted Doug Kezirian to “Sports Betting Insider.”
Pat McAfee Becomes Full-Time Member of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
The roundtable at ESPN’s College GameDay has landed a new full-time member: Pat McAfee. The former player and sports personality will begin his tenure on the show on Saturday, where Alabama will face off against Texas in Austin. The news was first reported by The New York Post, but...
Big Bettor Mattress Mack Launches Sports Website
One of the country’s most famous bettors — and furniture salesmen — is turning his attention from sports wagers to sports media. Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale recently launched Gallery Sports, a website covering all things Texas and Louisiana sports. The Houston-based furniture store owner —...
WNBA Achieves Viewership It Hasn’t Had in Two Decades
The WNBA announced last month that it delivered the most-watched regular season in 14 years, but that’s not this season’s only milestone. The league recorded its most-watched playoffs in 20 years with an average of 439,000 viewers through 19 games on ESPN. The semifinals, which featured the Seattle...
