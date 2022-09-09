Read full article on original website
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Sets ‘Rick and Morty’ Writer Jeff Loveness to Pen Sequel
Screenwriter Jeff Loveness, who most recently wrote “Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania,” will write the script for the fifth Avengers film, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is...
‘Saturday Night Live’ to Return in October With 3 Back-to-Back New Shows
“Saturday Night Live” Season 48 will premiere on Oct. 1, kicking off three brand-new shows in a row for the new season on NBC. The hosts and musical guests for these episodes have not yet been announced, but will be shortly. The next new episodes will air Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.
‘Woman King,’ ‘Moonage Daydream’ Try to Turn Festival Acclaim Into Box Office Success
Two of TIFF’s most popular films will need to build buzz among a wider audience this weekend. Sony/eOne’s “The Woman King” and Neon’s “Moonage Daydream” won’t be able to end the monthlong box office drought theaters are trudging through, but there’s a chance that the strong critical acclaim that they have received on the festival circuit could at least bring some measure of relief if those reviews translate into widespread audience buzz.
Paramount Is Considering Merger of Showtime Streaming Service With Paramount+ (Report)
Paramount Global is in early discussions to phase out Showtime’s streaming service, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal that cites anonymous sources familiar with the matter. The content that’s on the platform — including the hit series “Yellowjackets” and “Billions” — will be moved to Paramount+...
All the Halloween Movies Streaming on Disney+ This Fall
This fall, Disney+ will host its third annual “Hallowstream” celebration, which will include fan-favorite Halloween movies on Disney+ like “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Halloweentown,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” and “Zombies 3.” More creepy classics include “Twitches,” “Just Beyond” and “Frankenweenie.” Shocking shorts include “Growing Fangs,” “Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery,” “Trick or Treat” and “Toy Story of Terror!”
‘Riverdale’ Alum Charles Melton to Star in Todd Haynes’ Next Film ‘May December’
“Riverdale’s” Charles Melton is set to star in the next film from “Carol” director Todd Haynes, a drama titled “May December,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are also attached to star. Haynes is directing the...
Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals
The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson: ‘I Think so Much of You’ (Video)
Brunson also crashes Kimmel’s monologue to give the Emmys acceptance speech she didn’t get to on Monday. All appears to be well between Jimmy Kimmel and “Abbot Elementary” creator, star and Emmy winner Quinta Brunson. Brunson, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Writing on Monday,...
Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’ Debuts at No. 3 on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
The ”Lord of the Rings“ prequel was unable to topple HBO’s ”House of the Dragon“ and Disney+’s ”She-Hulk: Attorney at Law“. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
What Time Does The 2022 Emmy Awards Ceremony Start?
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards are finally here and TheWrap is ready for all the snubs and surprises the best night in television has to offer. Although this year’s ceremony will take place on a Monday due to an NBC football conflict, the 2022 Emmys promise to bring the same glitz, glamour and shockers beloved by Hollywood and beyond.
Why the Star of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Couldn’t Help But Be ‘Intimidated’ by His Role (Video)
Toronto 2022: ”You’re surrounded by masters,“ newcomer Gabriel LaBelle told TheWrap. ”Oscar winners, nominees in every department. And then there’s me.“. While there’s bound to be an immense amount of pressure on any actor cast in the lead role of a Steven Spielberg film, it’s safe to say that the enormity of such a responsibility was increased tenfold for Gabriel LaBelle, the star of “The Fabelmans.” LaBelle plays Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker in the midst of a chaotic family who, given the semi-autobiographical nature of the movie, serves as the film’s equivalent of Spielberg himself.
Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Keeps Up With Emmys Tradition of Getting Censored
“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein has defended his Emmys tradition of getting censored by the NBC broadcast for dropping an F-bomb during his speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. “Last time I was here, I was told not to swear, and I did, and I’m sorry...
Jason Sudeikis Doesn’t Know If There Will Be a ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4: ‘If I Knew I Wouldn’t Tell You’
Your guess is as good as Jason Sudeikis’ when it comes to whether or not there will be a “Ted Lasso” Season 4. While the creator has previously said that the Apple TV+ series would end with Season 3, he insisted at in the press room at the Emmys on Monday that he has no idea about the show’s future.
Grant Gustin Looks Back as ‘The Flash’ Begins Filming Final Season: ‘Grateful for This Journey’
The CW’s “The Flash” is gearing up for its final season, and with it, series star Grant Gustin is looking back. In an Instagram post he shared late Tuesday night, the actor, who has played Barry Allen/The Flash across eight seasons of “The Flash” and the season before on “Arrow” (when the show was introduced as a backdoor pilot) shared a short note with fans looking back ahead of Season 9.
Werner Herzog’s Fascination With ‘What Goes on in Our Minds’ Inspired Brain-Science Doc ‘Theater of Thought’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: The writer-director discussed his upcoming projects and why he chose to self-finance his latest documentary. Werner Herzog is the writer and director of nearly 80 films, not including the countless others that live inside his head. The brain’s astonishing capacity for such ideas – among many other things – is the subject of the German auteur’s latest documentary, “Theater of Thought,” which premiered at Telluride and screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Rodrigo Santoro Joins Sarah Michelle Gellar in Paramount+ Series ‘Wolf Pack’
“Westworld” actor Rodrigo Santoro will star opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar in the upcoming “Wolf Pack” series for Paramount+, the streamer announced Wednesday. Santoro will play Garrett Briggs, a Los Angeles park ranger dedicated to protecting the environment, and adoptive father to two remarkable teenagers. “Wolf Pack” follows...
‘The Inspection’ Film Review: Military Coming-of-Age Drama Feels Like an Instant Queer Classic
Much like “Moonlight,” “The Inspection” has the trappings of an instant queer classic. Premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, writer-director Elegance Bratton’s semi-autobiographical film, about a young gay Black man’s desire for approval and human connection in an unforgiving environment poisoned by bigotry and toxic masculinity, tells essential truths about the state of queer life in America outside gay villages and other safe spaces. Yet stories like these have seldom been told even as queer cinema has steadily evolved beyond homogeneous narratives.
Kimmel Silent on Emmys Quinta Brunson Moment, Opts for a Fun Andrew Garfield Story Instead (Video)
Perhaps Kimmel and Brunson will talk about it when she appears as his guest Wednesday. In his monologue Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t mention his much-criticized gag the night before at the 2022 Emmy Awards — in which critics said he upstaged “Abbott Elementary” creator-star Quinta Brunson’s historic win for comedy series writing. But he did have a fun story involving Andrew Garfield.
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
