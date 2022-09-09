Read full article on original website
Related
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival on Paramount+ Finally Gets a Name – and a New ‘Friday Night Lights’ Guest Star
Paramount+ has finally unveiled the official title for its upcoming “Criminal Minds” revival: “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The continuation of the CBS original hit will premiere this fall exclusively on the streaming service and even welcome a new guest star. Zach Gilford (“Friday Night Lights”) is set...
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad
Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
‘Abomination’ or ‘Safety Net’? A Look Back at TV Sitcoms’ Much-Reviled Laugh Track
As the Emmys approach on Monday, there is an impressive roster of comedy series nominees like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building.” What do they have in common, besides wit and delightful (or delightfully cranky or murderous) characters? As with virtually every top TV comedy of this millennium, the laughter you hear is your own!
Piers Morgan Suggests King Charles III ‘Strip Meghan and Harry of All Their Titles, Period’ (Video)
If it were up to Piers Morgan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be stripped of their royal titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The “Piers Morgan Uncensored” host said just as much in a Friday appearance on Fox’s “The Five” during a discussion of King Charles III’s first address.
RELATED PEOPLE
Paddington Bear's Message to Late Queen Elizabeth II Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Paddington Bear has an endless amount of gratitude for the late Queen Elizabeth II. After the British monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, the official Twitter account belonging to the beloved character shared a few words in her honor. "Thank you, Ma'am," the Sept. 8 message read. "For everything."
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Season 4 Deleted Scene: Classified Information Interrupts a Workout
Magnum P.I. Season 4 releases on DVD Wednesday, September 13. To celebrate, we have an exclusive look at some of the special features on offer for fans of the soon-to-be NBC drama. One of the best things about getting your favorite shows on DVD is that you also get access...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Footage Debuts in 3D High Frame Rate at D23 to Mixed Results
As the closer to Saturday’s lengthy, star-studded Disney Studios panel at D23 Expo, James Cameron, beaming in from New Zealand where they are working on the finishing touches of “Avatar 2” (out this Christmas!) and the cast (on stage in Anaheim) revealed a good chunk of footage from the new movie. It was overwhelming, in every way possible, as Cameron debuted the footage in 3D HFR to a noticeably muted response in the room.
tvinsider.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: See Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy Run Amok (VIDEO)
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters in a sequel to the beloved Hocus Pocus movie coming just in time for this Halloween season and streaming on Disney+. The streamer released the official Hocus Pocus 2 trailer during the D23 expo on Friday, September 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Seemingly Flirts With Mystery Man: Meet Billy!
New man? 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has a new man named Billy in her life. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the mystery man. During season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela hinted that there’s trouble in paradise with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.
First Trailer for ‘The Marvels’ Brings Brie Larson Together With Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Parris
Marvel Studios wrapped up their D23 Expo presentation with a look at “The Marvels,” a film that will not only be a sequel to “Captain Marvel” but also a follow-up to the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and “WandaVision.”. The trailer (which is not...
Kaley Cuoco Had The "Dreamiest Date Of All Time" At The 2022 Emmys
Kaley had the "dreamiest date of all time!"
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner: Season 24 Will Be About Olivia Benson’s ‘Healing and Deep Trauma’
David Graziano, who takes over showrunning duties on “Law & Order: SVU” from longtime executive producer Warren Leight, told TheWrap that Season 24 will be all about “healing and deep trauma” for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), who’s been put through the wringer over the last two decades on the NBC show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': It’s Wakanda vs. the World in D23 Sneak Peek
After premiering the first teaser trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios released more footage from the highly anticipated sequel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim. Director Ryan Coogler appeared to introduce the clip, which shows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) appearing before a...
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Show Off Their Love in Romantic ‘Thank God’ Video [Watch]
Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown finally released their first duet in "Thank God" from Brown's Different Man album, and the new music video brings the romantic song to life. Directed by Alex Alvga and filmed in Hawaii, the video finds the married couple of nearly four years on a tropical adventure as they sing together.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reunion: Sandra Oh, Shonda Rhimes and Chandra Wilson All Smiles in Emmys Selfie (Photo)
There was a “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion at the Emmys on Monday night that melted fans’ hearts. Current star Chandra Wilson, former star Sandra Oh and show creator Shonda Rhimes were all in attendance at the Emmys for different reasons (“Grey’s,” “Killing Eve” and “Inventing Anna,” respectively), but they made sure to snap a selfie together from inside the ceremony. The Shondaland Twitter account shared the sweet moment, writing: “We love to see it.”
HGTV Fans Are Loving ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Hair Makeover: ‘Looks So Good’
'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk revealed a hair makeover on Instagram, and fans hopped in the comments to shower her new look with some love.
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Throws Daughter Ember Unicorn Tea-Themed 5th B-Day Party! See Photos
Her special day! Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff threw a unicorn tea party-themed fifth birthday party for their daughter, Ember Roloff. “Tea time,” the TLC personality, 31, wrote across a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 10. In the clip, the five-year-old birthday girl was seen at the end of a large table with some guests, some of whom were wearing adorable unicorn headbands. The pink table cloth also featured unicorn designs, while Audrey also set the table with pastel-colored plates, teacups and a floral centerpiece.
‘The Crown’ Season 1 Enters Netflix Top 10 After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
“The Crown” Season 1 has entered the Netflix Top 10 chart at No. 7 following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Viewers logged 17.6 million hours for the British historical fiction drama, which recently announced news that it would pause production on Season 6 out of respect.
‘Saturday Night Live’ to Return in October With 3 Back-to-Back New Shows
“Saturday Night Live” Season 48 will premiere on Oct. 1, kicking off three brand-new shows in a row for the new season on NBC. The hosts and musical guests for these episodes have not yet been announced, but will be shortly. The next new episodes will air Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0